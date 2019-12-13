MX Sports Announces 2019 Racer X Remastered Series from Loretta Lynn's

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—MX Sports along with Racer X and Racer TV are excited to announce the debut of the 2019 Racer X Remastered Series from the AMA Amateur National Championship. This announcement allows viewers to watch 90 individual motos from the 2019 AMA Amateur National in full HD. The Remastered videos have experienced hundreds of thousands of views dating back to 2014, and are available to watch on RacerTV.com.

The Racer X Remastered series comes after Racer TV delivered nearly 60 hours of LIVE streaming coverage straight from the AMA Amateur National at the historic Loretta Lynn Ranch the week of July 29 – August 3. Throughout that week at The Ranch, fans and family members were able to watch their favorite riders compete LIVE at least once from Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Over 640,366 total viewers from Livestream and Facebook LIVE logged on to watch the first moto gate drops on Tuesday, all the way through 36 National Championships clinched five days later on Saturday.

Loretta Lynn competitors, family members and race fans can click HERE to view the first set of remastered motos including the first motos in the highly-competitive 250 Pro Sport, Junior (25+) and Supermini 2 (13-16). At 5 p.m. today, December 13, the second set of Racer X Remastered videos will be released, which will include moto two racing action from Loretta Lynn Ranch. Then, next Friday, December 20, the third and final motos will be made available to watch as the last of the 2019 Racer X Remastered are posted for everyone to view just in time for Christmas!