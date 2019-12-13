Jorge Prado Suffers Leg Injury While Training, Undergoes Surgery

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado suffered a broken left femur while training yesterday in Italy and has undergone surgery. KTM confirmed the news this morning that Prado lost control approaching a jump near the end of the practice session training at the Malagrotta circuit near Rome.

Although it was rumored that the two-time MX2 champion might take his turn at racing in America, Red Bull KTM re-signed Prado to remain in the FIM Motocross World Championship for the next four years. The two-time MX2 champion will make the move to the premier class of MXGP in 2020.

The 18-year-old made his 450 debut at the 2019 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations for team Spain, where he finished third and seventh, respectively, in his two races as team Spain finished ninth overall.

No timetable on a return to racing has been announced.

Here is the full release from KTM: