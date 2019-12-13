Grand National Cross Country Series Announces 2020 Schedule
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—Racer Productions, producer of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, is pleased to announce the 2020 series schedule.
The GNCC series will kick off with the Big Buck GNCC on February 22 and 23 in Union, South Carolina. From there the series will head southbound for the Wild Boar GNCC in Palatka, Florida, held in conjunction with the 2020 Daytona Beach “Bike Week” festivities on March 8 and 9. After Florida, the series continues the next weekend in Washington, Georgia for a back-to-back round with The General GNCC at Aonia Pass Motocross.
Moving onto the fourth round of the season, GNCC will continue to celebrate racing at Steele Creek in Morganton, North Carolina on April 4 and 5. Steele Creek is always a fan-favorite for families, friends and local residents. Steele Creek is one of the classic cross-country tracks with plenty of steep terrain and challenging trail, while also having a flowing and fun layout. However, due to waterway and land restrictions, we will not be able to race near the creek and the traditional weekend schedule will be altered such that the Youth Bikes will compete Saturday afternoon and the Bike Amateurs will be split into two groups in the morning. Unfortunately, we will not be able to race micros at this event. Keep an eye out for the upcoming 2020 GNCC Amateur Rules for more information on Micro racing, which will be held at 11 events in 2020.
Making a comeback to the series schedule for the first time since 2015 will be the Windmill Park or Mountain Ridge GNCC located in Somerset, Pennsylvania. This venue offers a traditional off-road track interlaced with majestic wind turbines. With a solid base, the weather will not be a factor at this event. The series is excited to head back to Mountain Ridge for 2020 as it looks to feature micro and eMTB racing throughout the weekend.
The series also returns to the Bluegrass State of Kentucky for the first time since 2013. The all-new Gladiator GNCC promises to be a welcomed addition with a broad range of rolling hills and virgin trails, opened for the first time to motorized vehicles. Located 4 miles from Bowling Green, the community support for this event is already booming, and we look forward to bringing our GNCC Racing family to the Home of the National Corvette Museum.
“The 2020 GNCC Racing season promises to bring even more of the great racing action you’ve come to expect,” said GNCC Trail Boss, Jeff Russell. “We’re continuing with some of our favorite facilities that always produce great tracks, and we’re really excited for the addition of Bowling Green’s Gladiator GNCC in May.”
A rain date has been set for the 2020 season on the weekend of July 11 and 12, with the location to be announced at a later date, if needed.
After the summer break, the series will return to Summit Bechtel Reserve for round 10 on September 26 and 27. The Mountaineer GNCC proved to be a popular addition to the series last year. Located in the heart of southern West Virginia, the race is hosted at the spectacular 11,000-acre home of the National Scout Jamboree. Tough and rocky, racers loved the challenging terrain of The Mountaineer and we hope to bring them even more exciting trail.
The 2020 schedule welcomes back many of its most seasoned venues, including Big Buck in Union, South Carolina; The General in Washington, Georgia; Tomahawk in Odessa, New York; The John Penton in Millfield, Ohio; West Virginia’s popular Snowshoe GNCC in Snowshoe, West Virginia; and the Ironman finale in Crawfordsville, Indiana.
Returning to the schedule on Saturday afternoons will be the eight-round Specialized Turbo eMTB GNCC National Championship. The first round will be held at The General GNCC on March 14. Mountain Ridge at Somerset in Pennsylvania will host round two, followed by the newly added Gladiator GNCC in Kentucky and Snowshoe in West Virginia. Round 5 will be hosted at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee on Saturday, August 1 as a one-off event held in conjunction with the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship.
The eMTB schedule will pick back up after summer break on Saturday, September 12 at the Mountaineer GNCC in West Virginia, with round 7 taking place on September 26 in New York at the Tomahawk GNCC. The eMTB series finale will be held in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania at the Mason-Dixon GNCC on October 10. The Ironman GNCC will serve as a rain date round for eMTB racers in the event an eMTB race should be cancelled earlier in the season. If no rescheduled race is required, the Ironman GNCC event will hold a one-off fun and free eMTB event for anyone who owns an electric mountain bike and just wants to giving racing a spin, courtesy of Specialized.
The GNCC Series will then celebrate the year and the top-10 finishers of each class on December 12 and 13 in Morgantown, West Virginia at the Morgantown Marriott. ATV, ATV micro and eMTB riders will be recognized on Friday night, while Bike and Bike micro competitors will be recognized Saturday evening.
|Round
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Micro/eMTB
|1
|February 22/23
|Big Buck
|Union, SC
|Micro
|2
|March 7/8
|Wild Boar
|Palatka, FL
|Micro
|3
|March 14/15
|The General
|Washington, GA
|Micro & eMTB
|4
|April 4/5
|Steele Creek*
|Morganton, NC
|-
|5
|April 18/19
|Camp Coker Bullet
|Society Hill, SC
|Micro
|6
|May 2/3
|Mountain Ridge
|Somerset, PA
|Micro & eMTB
|7
|May 16/17
|Gladiator
|Bowling Green, KY
|Micro & eMTB
|8
|May 30/31
|The John Penton
|Millfield, OH
|Micro
|9
|June 27/28
|Snowshoe*
|Snowshoe, WV
|eMTB
|-
|Rain Date:
|July 11-12
|-
|August 1
|Lorett Lynn
|Hurrican Mills, TN
|eMTB Only
|10
|September 12/13
|Mountaineer
|Beckley, WV
|Micro & eMTB
|11
|September 26/27
|Tomahawk
|Odessa, NY
|Micro & eMTB
|12
|October 10/11
|Mason-Dixon
|Mt. Morris, PA
|Micro & eMTB
|13
|October 24/25
|Ironman
|Crawfordsvill, IN
|Micro
|-
|Rain Date:
|October 24 Ironman eMTB
*All rounds except Steele Creek & Snowshoe feature Micro Racing
The 2020 Banquet will take place in Morgantown, WV on December 12/13, 2020.
For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.
