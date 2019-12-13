Grand National Cross Country Series Announces 2020 Schedule

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—Racer Productions, producer of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, is pleased to announce the 2020 series schedule.

The GNCC series will kick off with the Big Buck GNCC on February 22 and 23 in Union, South Carolina. From there the series will head southbound for the Wild Boar GNCC in Palatka, Florida, held in conjunction with the 2020 Daytona Beach “Bike Week” festivities on March 8 and 9. After Florida, the series continues the next weekend in Washington, Georgia for a back-to-back round with The General GNCC at Aonia Pass Motocross.

Moving onto the fourth round of the season, GNCC will continue to celebrate racing at Steele Creek in Morganton, North Carolina on April 4 and 5. Steele Creek is always a fan-favorite for families, friends and local residents. Steele Creek is one of the classic cross-country tracks with plenty of steep terrain and challenging trail, while also having a flowing and fun layout. However, due to waterway and land restrictions, we will not be able to race near the creek and the traditional weekend schedule will be altered such that the Youth Bikes will compete Saturday afternoon and the Bike Amateurs will be split into two groups in the morning. Unfortunately, we will not be able to race micros at this event. Keep an eye out for the upcoming 2020 GNCC Amateur Rules for more information on Micro racing, which will be held at 11 events in 2020.

Making a comeback to the series schedule for the first time since 2015 will be the Windmill Park or Mountain Ridge GNCC located in Somerset, Pennsylvania. This venue offers a traditional off-road track interlaced with majestic wind turbines. With a solid base, the weather will not be a factor at this event. The series is excited to head back to Mountain Ridge for 2020 as it looks to feature micro and eMTB racing throughout the weekend.

The series also returns to the Bluegrass State of Kentucky for the first time since 2013. The all-new Gladiator GNCC promises to be a welcomed addition with a broad range of rolling hills and virgin trails, opened for the first time to motorized vehicles. Located 4 miles from Bowling Green, the community support for this event is already booming, and we look forward to bringing our GNCC Racing family to the Home of the National Corvette Museum.

“The 2020 GNCC Racing season promises to bring even more of the great racing action you’ve come to expect,” said GNCC Trail Boss, Jeff Russell. “We’re continuing with some of our favorite facilities that always produce great tracks, and we’re really excited for the addition of Bowling Green’s Gladiator GNCC in May.”