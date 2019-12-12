Racer X Films: Mitch Payton's Collection

Pro Circuit owner Mitch Payton has been in the center of the motocross universe for decades. That leads to one of the world's greatest collections of memorabilia, bikes, trophies, shirts, posters, parts and more. But Mitch's place isn't a museum. This is just the upstairs attic of the Pro Circuit building, with amazing stuff sitting in random, dusty old boxes. Mitch gave Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, and Kris Keefer a tour. Enjoy this insiders' look at the greatest collection of stuff that's not on display.

ABOUT PRO CIRCUIT

Based in Corona, California, Pro Circuit Products, Inc. is a leader in off-road motorcycle and ATV exhausts and aftermarket performance parts. Started in 1978, Pro Circuit is the go-to shop for recreational riders and professionals for everything from suspension work to complete engine packages, and everything in between.