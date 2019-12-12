Leatt Releases Moto 5.5 FlexLock Boots
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA—Leatt has finally released the long-awaited ALL-NEW 5.5 FlexLock Boots as part of their Twenty/Twenty GPX range.
When it comes to your riding kit, a quality pair of boots is one of the top pieces of gear you can invest in. As key points of contact to your bike, it’s essential that your feet, as well as your ankles and shins, stay comfortable and protected.
Three years of development and testing with our pro athletes from all over the world has resulted in the creation of the exceptional 5.5 FlexLock boot. A real head-turner when it comes to looks and style, the boots are available in white and black, red and blue, and plain black.
When riding your bike hard, the superior durability and support provided by Leatt’s brand-new 5.5 FlexLock boots will be evident. Featuring a SlideLock system for an outstanding first-class fit and a low-profile toebox for easy gear shifting, these boots have all the features and benefits any rider will ever need.
Designed to optimize grip and maneuverability for landing those big jumps, while staying connected to your bike. CE tested and certified, the interior is cushioned with impact foam for a protective yet snug, soft and comfortable feel. An incredible FlexLock system that’s proven to reduce ankle forces by up to 37% and knee forces by up to 35% upon impact when compared to an industry leading competitor boot.
Extensive research, advanced design and high-tech materials make these boots the next step in premium protective gear. Leatt is thrilled to now offer head-to-toe protection!
Strap into a pair of ALL-NEW Leatt 5.5 FlexLock boots for fluid, seamless and confident movement, as you shrug off dirt, debris and impact with ease.
US retail $389.99 / EU retail €389.00 / UK retail £330.00
For more information, visit leatt.com.