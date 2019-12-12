GEICO Honda Team To Wear Fox Instinct Boot For 2020 Race Season

Irvine, California—Fox Racing, the global leader in motocross apparel and protection technology is proud to announce the addition of the GEICO Honda team to the global roster of MX athletes using the championship proven Fox Instinct boot. Since its inception in the Spring of 2011, the Instinct boot has brought home numerous championships around the globe with athletes such as Ryan Dungey, Ken Roczen, Tim Gajser and Manuel Lettenbichler.

Going into the 2020 season, GEICO Honda will field a total of 6 athletes on the pro level including 250 SX East defending champion Chase Sexton, two-time 250 Pro Motocross champion Jeremy Martin, class veteran Christian Craig, the exciting Australian brother duo of Hunter and Jett Lawrence, and rookie Jo Shimoda.

“Right away with the Instinct I felt like they fit right to my feet and they had the support I needed. They are super comfortable and you don’t even need to break them in. Some people say you need to sit in a bathtub first to break in your new boots but you definitely don’t have to do that with these! I grip the bike a ton with my legs, especially through the whoops and these Fox boots have given me the exact feeling that I need,” said Christian Craig, GEICO Honda.

“We brought the GEICO crew over to the family with Fox & Shift in the summer of 2018, and we’re stoked to add another product category with the team wearing Fox Instinct Boots going forward. Our companies both hold performance & innovation in the highest regard of our core values, and the addition of Ryan Dungey to the team ownership shows they are constantly working to be better. The team has such an exciting group of riders on the roster right now and we’re looking forward to sharing plenty of race wins and championships in the future,” said Austin Hoover, Fox Global MX Marketing Manager.

The team will make their 2020 season debut at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California on January 4.

For more information, and to view the full MX20 range of Fox products, visit a local Fox Dealer or ‪www.Foxracing.com.