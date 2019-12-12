Jason Weigandt chats with Adam Bailey and Ryan Sanderson of AME Management—producers of the Monster Energy AUS-X Open Supercross—to get a candid tale of all the obstacles, costs, headaches, and rewards of running a big-time race. It's not easy and not cheap, but when the fans show up and the lights come on, it's all worth it. From fears of trucks falling through the Marvel Stadium floor, to the price tag to bring American riders to Australia, to the feelings of seeing their dream finally become reality, Adam and Sando break it all down here.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

