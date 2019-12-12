Christian Craig’s Anti-Doping Appeal Is Successful, Suspension Lifted on December 31

Earlier this week, Christian Craig posted to Instagram anticipating his appeal for the anti-doping test he failed at the 2018 Daytona Supercross. Craig broke the news of the failed test to the public over the summer but said in the Instagram post that he wasn’t notified of the adverse finding in his system until January 23, 2019.

“Most importantly, I NEVER have or would knowingly take a banned substance! The FIM has agreed that they do not believe I intentionally ingested the substance. Of course, that doesn’t take away from the fact it was there,” Craig said in the post.

Craig had a lot of weight on his shoulders as his racing in 2019 was derailed by injuries and although the news of the failed test was not public yet, it took a toll on Christian, both on and off the track, and his family. In a recent interview with our Aaron Hansel at the 2020 American Honda team introductions, Craig said “I just hope no one has to go through this stuff. It’s the biggest headache. It’s put the biggest stress on my family, my friends, everyone around me. It’s taken away a lot of things from me.”