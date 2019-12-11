The Geneva Supercross was this past weekend and did you know this race has become the longest running SX that’s been in the same venue in the world? Yes, it has. Thirty four years consecutive or something like that. Even Anaheim skipped one year when the stadium was getting refurbished. Montreal was run for a long time but its streak ended few years back and Paris/Bercy/Lille has switched venues three times now.

Geneva’s a great race, the fans are into it and it’s very convenient for the American riders who show up. The Palexpo is 15 minute walk from the airport, the hotel is a ten-second walk from the arena and life’s pretty good for everyone at this one. The track is usually pretty good but this year was very soft. Like, crazy rutty for Friday program and slightly better for the next night. If you looked closely at the track, it seemed that it resembled Seattle more than Switzerland. The riders were having issues with dragging pegs, keeping the bike straight and all of that fun stuff you don’t want on a SX track.

The track this weekend definitely had some riders grumbling a bit. As mentioned, the first was soft and rutted up bad. The track was very busy with a lot of obstacles and the start was short with a turn that was probably a 60-degree angle right into a rhythm section. So if you got the start, you could double into the section while pretty much everyone else had to single cause it was narrow and sketchy. This allowed the one rider to immediately get out into a decent lead.

Justin Brayton looked to be in tough after Friday nights main event to run his all-time win total at Geneva SX to six. JB10 had gotten a bad start in the short main event and had to work hard to end up third. Out front was Martin Davalos, who was nailing the starts and whoops all weekend long. Brayton was going to be in a tough place with that third to take home the overall, especially with how good Davalos was riding. And when Davalos took the holeshot and got that immediate gap in Saturday’s main event with Brayton trailing, the odds of Brayton becoming a six-time champ looked bleak at that point.