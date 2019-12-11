Leatt Releases Moto 5.5 FlexLock Boots

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA—Leatt has finally released the long-awaited ALL-NEW 5.5 FlexLock Boots as part of their Twenty/Twenty GPX range.

When it comes to your riding kit, a quality pair of boots is one of the top pieces of gear you can invest in. As key points of contact to your bike, it’s essential that your feet, as well as your ankles and shins, stay comfortable and protected.

Three years of development and testing with our pro athletes from all over the world has resulted in the creation of the exceptional 5.5 FlexLock boot. A real head-turner when it comes to looks and style, the boots are available in white and black, red and blue, and plain black.