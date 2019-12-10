Traci Pickens was named ATV Rider of the Year Friday evening after earning her 12th Grand National Cross Country Series’ WXC ATV National Championship this season. Pickens’ was also awarded AMA ATV Athlete of the Year on Saturday evening in Columbus, Ohio for her success in GNCC Racing. Pickens is the first female athlete to take home GNCC and AMA ATV Rider of the Year awards.

On Friday evening, Walker Fowler celebrated his fifth-straight ATV GNCC National Championship. Fowler was presented his diamond-studded championship ring, which now has five diamonds placed on it. Kailub Russell took home Motorcycle Rider of the Year honors on Saturday after earning his seventh-straight GNCC National Championship. Russell was awarded his championship ring, with seven diamonds placed in it to represent his championship titles.

The president of KTM North America Inc., John Hinz, was in attendance Saturday evening to support the series and KTM-backed riders. Hinz was presented the Manufacturers Cup, which was awarded to KTM North America for the motorcycle discipline. Yamaha Motor Corp. was awarded the Manufacturers Cup on Friday evening for the ATV discipline. The Manufacturer Cup is presented to the OEM with the most points awarded throughout the year from their two (2) highest placed overall finishers at each round.