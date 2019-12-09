Yamaha Announces Partnership with Motosports Travel

MARIETTA, Ga.—Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, today announced a partnership with Ohio-based travel experts, Motosports Travel, to offer VIP packages for select Monster Energy Supercross races as part of the Destination Yamaha program initiative. Beginning with the 2020 season opener held in Anaheim, California on January 4, Yamaha Fan Experience packages offer purchase options that include hotel accommodations, transportation for airport and hotel transfers, prime stadium seating locations, and a unique Yamaha VIP team experience.

“Destination Yamaha continues to grow through our many rental operations across the country, and for 2020 we are expanding the Yamaha experience through these unique Supercross VIP packages,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s Motorsports Marketing Manager. “Motosports Travel is the ideal partner to make attending a Supercross event a truly memorable, turn-key experience.”

Yamaha Fan Experience packages can be purchased through Motosports Travel for the following 2020 Supercross events:

Anaheim I - January 4, 2020

Anaheim II - January 18, 2020

San Diego - February 8, 2020

Atlanta - February 29, 2020

Daytona - March 7, 2020

Denver - April 4, 2020

Salt Lake City - May 2, 2020

To see everything included in the available packages and book an exciting and memorable Yamaha experience, visit www.motosportstravel.com/yamafan or contact Motosports Travel at yamafan@motosportstravel.com. Motosports Travel staff can also be reached at 1-888-YAMAFAN. For more information related to all Yamaha products, visit YamahaMotorsports.com.