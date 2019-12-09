Wake-Up Call

Geneva Supercross
King of Geneva - SX1 (450SX)
Prince of Geneva - SX2 (250SX)
SuperEnduro World Championship
Round 1 - Tauron Arena - Krakow, Poland
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Billy Bolt
|Husqvarna
|60
|2nd
|Taddy Blazusiak
|KTM
|55
|3rd
|Alfredo Gomez
|Husqvarna
|45
|4th
|Jonny Walker
|KTM
|41
|5th
|Blake Gutzeit
|Husqvarna
|27
|6th
|Pol Tarres
|Husqvarna
|25
|7th
|Kevin Gallas
|Husqvarna
|20
|8th
|Xavi Leon Sole
|Husqvarna
|19
|9th
|Tim Apolle
|Sherco
|16
|10th
|David Leonov
|Husqvarna
|15
Other Championship Standings
FMF Indoor MX Championship
Through Round 2
Precision Electrical 250 Pro Points Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Kyle Bitterman
|Honda
|47
|2nd
|Jimmy Decotis
|Suzuki
|40
|3rd
|Caleb Carter
|KTM
|35
|4th
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|33
|4th
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|KTM
|33
|6th
|Hayden Hefner
|KTM
|30
|7th
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|25
|8th
|James Justice
|KTM
|23
|9th
|Luke Neese
|Honda
|20
|9th
|Justin Rodbell
|Yamaha
|20
Gripp Energy 450 Pro Points Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Jimmy Decotis
|Suzuki
|47
|2nd
|Kyle Bitterman
|Honda
|40
|3rd
|Caleb Carter
|KTM
|35
|4th
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|33
|4th
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|KTM
|33
|6th
|Hayden Hefner
|KTM
|30
|7th
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|25
|8th
|James Justice
|KTM
|23
|9th
|Luke Neese
|Yamaha
|20
|9th
|Justin Rodbell
|Yamaha
|20
2019 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Chase Sexton
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Eli Tomac
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|Tim Gajser
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Jorge Prado
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|Courtney Duncan
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|Netherlands
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|Tim Gajser
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|Jett Lawrence
|Monster Energy Cup
|250 Futures
|Evan Ferry
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|Ken Roczen
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc/Open Class
|Joey Crown
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125cc Class
|Justin Barcia
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|Brian Hsu
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|Ryan Breece
|King of Stuttgart
|SX1
|Paul Haberland
|Prince of Stuttgart
|SX2
|Justin Bogle
|Barcelona Supercross
|SX1
|Justin Brayton
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|Joey Crown
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|Ryan Sipes
|Hawaiian Supercross
|Pro
|Jalek Swoll
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|Kailub Russell
|GNCC
|XC1
|Ben Kelley
|GNCC
|XC2
|Jesse Ansley
|GNCC
|XC3
|Tayla Jones
|GNCC
|WXC
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|Colton Facciotti
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|Phil Nicoletti
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|Luke Renzland
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|Phil Nicoletti
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX1
|Henry Jacobi
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX2
|Tyler Bowers
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Dennis Ullrich
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Todd Waters
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|Wilson Todd
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|Justin Brayton
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|Chris Blose
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|Jason Anderson
|FIM Oceania Supercross Championship
|SX1
|Justin Brayton
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|Jason Anderson
|S-X Open
|SX1
|Josh Osby
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Tommy Searle
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Dylan Walsh
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Wyatt Chase
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Toby Price
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Colton Haaker
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|USA
|ISDE
|Trophy
|Australia
|ISDE
|Junior
|USA
|ISDE
|Women's
|Josep Garcia
|ISDE
|E1
|Taylor Robert
|ISDE
|E2
|Daniel Sanders
|ISDE
|E3
|Brandy Richards
|ISDE
|EW
|Kailub Russell
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Steward Baylor
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro
|Taylor Robert
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|Graham Jarvis
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|World Enduro Super Series
|Pro MC
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|Jarryd Mcneil
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|Tyler Bereman
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|David Rinaldo
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|Rob Adelberg
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|Corey Creed
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|Daniel Mischler
|X Games Minneapolis
|Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
|Jarryd Mcneil
|X Games Norway
|Best Whip
|Jackson Strong
|X Games Norway
|Best Trick
|Corey Creed
|X Games Norway
|QuarterPipe High Air
|Corey Creed
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|Pat Bowden
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|Briar Bauman
|American Flat Track
|Twins
|Dalton Gauthier
|American Flat Track
|Singles
