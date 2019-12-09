Results Archive
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Josh Hill
Full Results
SX2 Results
  1. Mitchell Oldenburg
  2. Chris Blose
  3. Jay Wilson
Full Results
Wake-Up Call

December 9, 2019 6:30am

Geneva Supercross

King of Geneva - SX1 (450SX)

Prince of Geneva - SX2 (250SX)

SuperEnduro World Championship

Round 1 - Tauron Arena - Krakow, Poland

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stBilly BoltHusqvarna60
2ndTaddy BlazusiakKTM55
3rdAlfredo Gomez Husqvarna45
4thJonny WalkerKTM41
5thBlake Gutzeit Husqvarna27
6thPol TarresHusqvarna25
7thKevin GallasHusqvarna20
8thXavi Leon SoleHusqvarna19
9thTim ApolleSherco16
10thDavid LeonovHusqvarna15

Other Championship Standings

FMF Indoor MX Championship

Through Round 2

Precision Electrical 250 Pro Points Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stKyle BittermanHonda47
2ndJimmy DecotisSuzuki40
3rdCaleb CarterKTM35
4thRobbie HortonHonda33
4thCody VanbuskirkKTM33
6thHayden HefnerKTM30
7thKyle PetersHonda25
8thJames Justice KTM23
9thLuke NeeseHonda20
9thJustin RodbellYamaha20

Gripp Energy 450 Pro Points Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stJimmy DecotisSuzuki47
2ndKyle BittermanHonda40
3rdCaleb CarterKTM35
4thRobbie HortonHonda33
4thCody VanbuskirkKTM33
6thHayden HefnerKTM30
7thKyle PetersHonda25
8thJames JusticeKTM23
9thLuke NeeseYamaha20
9thJustin RodbellYamaha20

2019 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Dylan FerrandisMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Chase SextonMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Eli TomacLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
Adam CianciaruloLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
Tim GajserFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
Jorge PradoFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
Roan Van De MoosdijkFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
Courtney DuncanFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
NetherlandsMotocross of NationsNations Overall
Tim GajserMotocross of NationsMXGP
Thomas Kjer OlsenMotocross of NationsMX2
Glenn ColdenhoffMotocross of NationsOpen
Adam CianciaruloMonster Energy CupCup Class
Jett LawrenceMonster Energy Cup250 Futures
Evan FerryMonster Energy CupSupermini
Ken RoczenRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc/Open Class
Joey CrownRed Bull Straight Rhythm125cc Class
Justin BarciaParis SupercrossKing of Paris
Brian HsuParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
Ryan BreeceKing of StuttgartSX1
Paul HaberlandPrince of StuttgartSX2
Justin BogleBarcelona SupercrossSX1
Justin BraytonGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
Joey CrownGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
Ryan SipesHawaiian SupercrossPro
Jalek SwollLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
Kailub RussellGNCCXC1
Ben KelleyGNCCXC2
Jesse AnsleyGNCCXC3
Tayla JonesGNCCWXC
Cole ThompsonRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
Colton FacciottiRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
Phil NicolettiRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
Luke RenzlandRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
Phil NicolettiRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)250
Arminas JasikonisDutch Masters of MXMX1
Henry JacobiDutch Masters of MXMX2
Tyler BowersADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
Dennis UllrichADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Todd WatersAustralian MX NationalsMX1
Wilson ToddAustralian MX NationalsMX2
Justin BraytonAustralian SupercrossSX1
Chris BloseAustralian SupercrossSX2
Jason AndersonFIM Oceania Supercross ChampionshipSX1
Justin BraytonAUS-X OpenSX1
Mitchell OldenburgAUS-X OpenSX2
Jason AndersonS-X OpenSX1
Josh OsbyS-X OpenSX2
Antonio CairoliItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Jorge PradoItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Tommy SearleBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Dylan WalshBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Cody CooperNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Wyatt ChaseNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Toby PriceDakar RallyBike
Colton HaakerSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
Colton HaakerEnduroCrossPro
USAISDETrophy
AustraliaISDEJunior
USAISDEWomen's
Josep GarciaISDEE1
Taylor RobertISDEE2
Daniel SandersISDEE3
Brandy RichardsISDEEW
Kailub RussellFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
Steward BaylorKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro
Taylor RobertWORCSPro MC
Graham JarvisErzberg RodeoBike
Manuel LettenbichlerWorld Enduro Super SeriesPro MC
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
Jarryd McneilX Games MinneapolisStep Up
Tyler BeremanX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
David RinaldoX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
Rob AdelbergX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
Corey CreedX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
Daniel MischlerX Games MinneapolisHarley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
Jarryd McneilX Games NorwayBest Whip
Jackson StrongX Games NorwayBest Trick
Corey CreedX Games NorwayQuarterPipe High Air
Corey CreedNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
Pat BowdenNitro World GamesBest Trick
Briar BaumanAmerican Flat TrackTwins
Dalton GauthierAmerican Flat TrackSingles

