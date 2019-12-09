If you don’t know about Ken Roczen’s struggles over the last few years, you’ve been reading the wrong websites. After tough times in 2017 and 2018, the Honda HRC man did at least make it to all of the races in 2019, but still faced issues with an undisclosed illness that sapped him of his energy, and essentially took him out of the championship fight in both Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship (Kenny held the points lead early in each campaign).

A new season awaits, and Roczen’s talent and speed always creates hype. However, it appears he’s trying to play the long game a little more this season. Here are his thoughts from the Honda team launch last week.

Racer X: How have you been spending your off-season?

Ken Roczen: My off-season has been really good. I’ve been in Florida most of the time. I just came here [California] for a couple of days, and then going back to Florida. Been making some really good headway and everything, so I’ve been really happy.

The obvious question—when we left off with the nationals, you were dealing with the healthy situation and you sounded pretty confident that you guys had figured out what it was and you knew the steps to take.

Yeah. We got it under control really well right now. I’m still rebuilding, but we’re in a better spot than I was during outdoors.