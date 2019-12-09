Results Archive
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Josh Hill
Full Results
SX2 Results
  1. Mitchell Oldenburg
  2. Chris Blose
  3. Jay Wilson
Full Results
Read Now: Racer X Rider of The Year, 2020 SX Preview, and Much More!

December 9, 2019 2:05pm

The February 2020 issue of Racer X magazine is coming to newsstands and mailboxes soon. Sign up now for the print and/or award-winning digital edition. And if you're already a digital subscriber head to digital.racerxonline.com to login and read now.

Inside the February issue of Racer X magazine

  • Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb is the 2019 Racer X Rider of the Year.
  • The legendary Paris Supercross may have lacked some star power, but that may not have been a bad thing.
  • Racer X’s Trent Lopez hit the gym, pounded out laps, and entered the brutal Ironman GNCC, just to see if he could do it. (He could.)
  • Steve Matthes and Kris Keefer entered the Dubya USA World Vet Motocross Championships at Glen Helen, then sat down for a chat about their weekend.

All these features and much more inside the February issue.

Despite muted early expectations, Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb won the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and took his first 450 Class win in Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross. The Racer X Rider of the Year takes his well-deserved spot on Page One of our February issue.
