Racer X Films: 2003 Suzuki RM250 Garage Build

Build By Jay Clark

Photos/Video by Simon Cudby

This RM250 looked like it was in amazing shape for a bike over 15 years old, so we just wanted to make sure everything was good inside. While we had it apart, we decided to add a little horsepower.

Products Used:

Wrench Rabbit

Hot Rods Top End Bearings, Vertex Piston

www.wrenchrabbit.com

Tom Morgan Racing

Cylinder Porting and Head Mod

www.tommorganracing1.com

FMF Racing

Fatty Exhaust, Shorty Silencer

www.fmfracing.com

Cometic Gasket

Top End Gaskets

www.cometic.com

Supersprox

Front and Rear Sprocket, MX Chain

www.supersproxusa.com

Pivot Works

Steering Stem Bearing Kit, Linkage Rebuild Kit

www.pivotworks.com

Dunlop

MX33 Front and Rear

www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

All Balls

Carb Rebuild Kit, Throttle Cable, Clutch Cable, Front and Rear Caliper and Master Cylinder Brake Rebuilds and Brake Pins

www.allballsracing.com

Faster USA

Stock Hubs Treated and Rebuilt With New Spokes and Excel Rims, Cerakote of the Brake Master Cylinders and Calipers

www.fasterusa.com

Hinson Clutch Components

Full Clutch Kit, Basket, Inner Hub, Pressure Plate and Fibers, Steels and Springs Clutch Kit and Cover

www.hinsonracing.com

Moto-Master

Front and Rear Rotors, Front and Rear Brake Pads

www.moto-masterusa.com

Uni Filter

Two-Stage Air Filter

www.unifilter.com

Moto Tassinari

V-Force Reed Cage

www.mototassinari.com

UFO Plastic

Full Plastic Kit RM250 (2018 RM-Z250 Front End Pieces), Custom Side Number Plates

www.ufoplasticusa.com

Factory Connection

Suspension Rebuild and Service

www.factoryconnection.com

MotoSeat

Custom Seat Cover

www.motoseat.com

Works Connection

Front and Rear Brake Cap, Rotating Bar Mount Front Brake, Hour Meter and Mount, Stand, Clutch Perch Assembly, Front Brake Lever, Engine Oil Fill Cap

www.worksconnection.com

San Diego Powder Coating

Sandblasting, Powder with Super Durable Clear, Race Prep Masking

www.sandiegopowdercoating.com

DeCal Works

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds

www.decalmx.com

Fuel Star

Fuel Valve Assembly

www.fuel-star.com

Raptor

2015 KTM Ti Footpegs

www.raptortitanium.com

Klotz Synthetic Lubricants

R-50 Two-Stroke Premix

www.klotzlube.com

Motion Pro

Grip Glue, Throttle Tube

www.motionpro.com

Renthal

604 Fat Bars, Tacky Grips

www.renthal.com

Bolt Motorcycle Hardware

Hardware Kit

www.boltmotorcyclehardware.com

Cycra Racing/CV4

Radiator High Pressure Cap, Radiator Hoses

www.cycraracing.com

Applied Racing

Custom Triple Clamp, Number Plate

www.appliedrace.com

ICW

Radiator Straightening and Bracing

www.icwbikestands.com

Fasst Company

Rear Brake Return Spring, Rear Brake Clevis

www.fasstco.com

TM Designworks

Rear Chain Guide, Chain/Swing Slider

www.tmdesignworks.com

Tusk

Chain Adjuster Blocks, Front Brake Line, Rear Brake Line

www.tuskoffroad.com

VP Racing Fuels

C-12 Fuel

www.vpracingfuels.com