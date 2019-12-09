Racer X Films: 2003 Suzuki RM250 Garage Build
Build By Jay Clark
Photos/Video by Simon Cudby
This RM250 looked like it was in amazing shape for a bike over 15 years old, so we just wanted to make sure everything was good inside. While we had it apart, we decided to add a little horsepower.
Products Used:
Wrench Rabbit
Hot Rods Top End Bearings, Vertex Piston
Tom Morgan Racing
Cylinder Porting and Head Mod
FMF Racing
Fatty Exhaust, Shorty Silencer
Cometic Gasket
Top End Gaskets
Supersprox
Front and Rear Sprocket, MX Chain
Pivot Works
Steering Stem Bearing Kit, Linkage Rebuild Kit
Dunlop
MX33 Front and Rear
All Balls
Carb Rebuild Kit, Throttle Cable, Clutch Cable, Front and Rear Caliper and Master Cylinder Brake Rebuilds and Brake Pins
Faster USA
Stock Hubs Treated and Rebuilt With New Spokes and Excel Rims, Cerakote of the Brake Master Cylinders and Calipers
Hinson Clutch Components
Full Clutch Kit, Basket, Inner Hub, Pressure Plate and Fibers, Steels and Springs Clutch Kit and Cover
Moto-Master
Front and Rear Rotors, Front and Rear Brake Pads
Uni Filter
Two-Stage Air Filter
Moto Tassinari
V-Force Reed Cage
UFO Plastic
Full Plastic Kit RM250 (2018 RM-Z250 Front End Pieces), Custom Side Number Plates
Factory Connection
Suspension Rebuild and Service
MotoSeat
Custom Seat Cover
Works Connection
Front and Rear Brake Cap, Rotating Bar Mount Front Brake, Hour Meter and Mount, Stand, Clutch Perch Assembly, Front Brake Lever, Engine Oil Fill Cap
San Diego Powder Coating
Sandblasting, Powder with Super Durable Clear, Race Prep Masking
DeCal Works
Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds
Fuel Star
Fuel Valve Assembly
Raptor
2015 KTM Ti Footpegs
Klotz Synthetic Lubricants
R-50 Two-Stroke Premix
Motion Pro
Grip Glue, Throttle Tube
Renthal
604 Fat Bars, Tacky Grips
Bolt Motorcycle Hardware
Hardware Kit
www.boltmotorcyclehardware.com
Cycra Racing/CV4
Radiator High Pressure Cap, Radiator Hoses
Applied Racing
Custom Triple Clamp, Number Plate
ICW
Radiator Straightening and Bracing
Fasst Company
Rear Brake Return Spring, Rear Brake Clevis
TM Designworks
Rear Chain Guide, Chain/Swing Slider
Tusk
Chain Adjuster Blocks, Front Brake Line, Rear Brake Line
VP Racing Fuels
C-12 Fuel
