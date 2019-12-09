Results Archive
Racer X Films: 2003 Suzuki RM250 Garage Build

December 9, 2019 9:00am | by:

Build By Jay Clark

Photos/Video by Simon Cudby

This RM250 looked like it was in amazing shape for a bike over 15 years old, so we just wanted to make sure everything was good inside. While we had it apart, we decided to add a little horsepower.

 Products Used:

Wrench Rabbit             

Hot Rods Top End Bearings, Vertex Piston

www.wrenchrabbit.com

Tom Morgan Racing

Cylinder Porting and Head Mod

www.tommorganracing1.com

FMF Racing     

Fatty Exhaust, Shorty Silencer

www.fmfracing.com

Cometic Gasket               

Top End Gaskets

www.cometic.com

Supersprox                          

Front and Rear Sprocket, MX Chain

www.supersproxusa.com

Pivot Works     

Steering Stem Bearing Kit, Linkage Rebuild Kit

www.pivotworks.com

Dunlop        

MX33 Front and Rear

www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

All Balls                    

Carb Rebuild Kit, Throttle Cable, Clutch Cable, Front and Rear Caliper and Master Cylinder Brake Rebuilds and Brake Pins

www.allballsracing.com

Faster USA    

Stock Hubs Treated and Rebuilt With New Spokes and Excel Rims, Cerakote of the Brake Master Cylinders and Calipers

www.fasterusa.com

Hinson Clutch Components       

Full Clutch Kit, Basket, Inner Hub, Pressure Plate and Fibers, Steels and Springs Clutch Kit and Cover

www.hinsonracing.com

Moto-Master    

Front and Rear Rotors, Front and Rear Brake Pads

www.moto-masterusa.com

Uni Filter                    

Two-Stage Air Filter

www.unifilter.com

Moto Tassinari    

V-Force Reed Cage

www.mototassinari.com

UFO Plastic               

Full Plastic Kit RM250 (2018 RM-Z250 Front End Pieces), Custom Side Number Plates

www.ufoplasticusa.com

Factory Connection    

Suspension Rebuild and Service

www.factoryconnection.com

MotoSeat                      

Custom Seat Cover

www.motoseat.com

Works Connection                   

Front and Rear Brake Cap, Rotating Bar Mount Front Brake, Hour Meter and Mount, Stand, Clutch Perch Assembly, Front Brake Lever, Engine Oil Fill Cap

www.worksconnection.com

San Diego Powder Coating  

Sandblasting, Powder with Super Durable Clear, Race Prep Masking

www.sandiegopowdercoating.com

DeCal Works      

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds

www.decalmx.com

Fuel Star          

Fuel Valve Assembly

www.fuel-star.com

Raptor

2015 KTM Ti Footpegs

www.raptortitanium.com

Klotz Synthetic Lubricants   

R-50 Two-Stroke Premix

www.klotzlube.com

Motion Pro                              

Grip Glue, Throttle Tube

www.motionpro.com

Renthal                            

604 Fat Bars, Tacky Grips    

www.renthal.com

Bolt Motorcycle Hardware

Hardware Kit

www.boltmotorcyclehardware.com

Cycra Racing/CV4   

Radiator High Pressure Cap, Radiator Hoses

www.cycraracing.com

Applied Racing  

Custom Triple Clamp, Number Plate

www.appliedrace.com

ICW    

Radiator Straightening and Bracing

www.icwbikestands.com

Fasst Company           

Rear Brake Return Spring, Rear Brake Clevis

www.fasstco.com

TM Designworks                     

Rear Chain Guide, Chain/Swing Slider

www.tmdesignworks.com

Tusk

Chain Adjuster Blocks, Front Brake Line, Rear Brake Line

www.tuskoffroad.com 

VP Racing Fuels                              

C-12 Fuel

www.vpracingfuels.com

About DeCal Works

Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.

