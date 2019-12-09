Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing's Justin Barcia has had an eventful off-season as he's been living and training in California preparing for the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and has raced several of the big off-season races, including the Monster Energy Cup and the Paris Supercross, where he was crowned King of Paris for a third time.

Over the weekend at the Geneva Supercross in Switzerland, Barcia finished 2-2 for third overall to Justin Brayton (3-1 for first overall to become King of Geneva) and Martin Davalos (1-3 for second overall).

Following the racing Saturday night, our Steve Matthes caught up to Barcia to talk about his bike setup that impacted his racing, his winter training program, and more.

Racer X: You went 2-2 on the weekend for third. That’s something that would happen to Phil [Nicoletti], by the way. How are you?

Justin Barcia: I’m okay. I’ve been better, been worse. I’m not letting this bother me, but I was just struggling a little bit.

I was telling you that the starts were good.

My starts kind of came around through the weekend. My riding was really well. I think we had a little issue with our suspension. I don’t think, actually, I know [we did]. We got it better.

Better start yesterday. Was it right for the start?

Yeah, it was right on the start and the whoops mostly and a little bit on some jumps and stuff. Then we kind of got it better and then it was weird today. Then we went back to what we were running at home, clicker-wise and stuff like that. I don’t think we were ever there. So I think something happened from home to here. We had a fresh suspension built and I think the clickers were in the wrong place.