Max Doughty (1990-2019)

Passing in racing is a goal.

Passing in life is not.

While inevitable, passing should be the end result of a long life lived. All too often it is inexplicably cut short.

Such is the case of our son, brother, friend, Max. He had so much more life ahead of him than behind him. Unfortunately that does not buy the young among us a pass from the dangers and cruel side of life.

Max, like so many, was not immune to those realities and neither are the hundreds that knew him, loved him and now grieve for him. He was born into the industry through Vintage Iron and grew up traveling to many of the greatest tracks in the country. He and his brother Sam, traveled like little factory riders to every corner of our country, absorbing all that is racing along the way. He could name more motorcycle brands by age 5 than most 50 year olds and in his 29 years he never lost his love for riding, racing and the people that surrounded it.

The sport was a part of him and he was a part of the sport.

He was also a huge part of our hearts and he will always be with us.

A time and location for a celebration of his life will be announced soon, as will some charitable endeavors we are now in the process of creating.

An update will made when plans are finalized. We ask that in lieu of flowers, please wait for the charity announcement to make a contribution.

Thank you to all that made him feel welcome in the motorcycle community.

The Entire Doughty Family