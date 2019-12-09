Results Archive
Australian SX
AUS-X Open Melbourne
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Josh Hill
Full Results
SX2 Results
  1. Mitchell Oldenburg
  2. Chris Blose
  3. Jay Wilson
Full Results
Listen: Main Event Moto Podcast Ep. #144

December 9, 2019 9:30am
Daniel Blair's Main Event Moto Podcast has come to the Racer X Podcast Network. Expect the same great content, but now on our channel. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

This week Daniel Blair, Chris Cooksey, and Producer Joe talk Cooksey's new article about 10 years worth of rookies

Hang out with them as Daniel focuses on the headlines in the sport. Oh yeah, sometimes it goes off the rails.

