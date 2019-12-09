Main Image: Jey Crunch

We’re back this week to break down the recent Geneva Supercross, 2020 AMA Supercross, Marvin Musquin’s injury, and more on the PulpMX Show presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in Daniel Blair from the SX tv show and also Gas Monkey Energy/AJE Motorsports Husqvarna’s Jacob Hayes in-studio to talk about all the above, and more.

We’ll also talk to Hayes about the new ride for 2020, his thoughts on how 2019 went, how his shoulder is doing, his career path to where he is now, and more.

Justin Brayton took his Honda to the overall win in Geneva this past weekend, the sixth time he’s won this event. Brayton dominated the second night of racing to go 3-1 to beat Martin Davalos and Justin Barcia. He also just wrapped up his fourth Australian Supercross Championship title so he’ll be on to talk about that, Geneva, how good Marty was this weekend, and more.

December 28 and 29 will be a SX school with Weston Peick and Buddy Antunez in Southern California. With the addition of more of the SX Futures races, it’s important to have a couple of teachers that can help with the indoor stuff. We’ll have both Peick and Antunez on the show tonight to talk about the school, we’ll catch up with how Weston is doing, Antunez and the JGRMX program, and more.

We’ll also have Fly Racing’s own Jason Thomas talk about what’s going on in the sport and more.

