I just think he keeps going. He never brakes. He keeps the momentum or whatever it is. Motocross style from Europe, or I don’t know what it is. When you ride like that too, your bike is working better. Your chassis is working better. You’re not in the upper RPM’s. Things aren’t going crazy. So he’s definitely got that down.

LL: Yeah. Actually, on the supercross track this week there was a three out of a turn that you do first onto that tabletop, and it’s a first gear thing that you and Shorty and Jeremy and those guys all did in first gear, no problem. But Kenny just never does first gear. Actually neither does Cole, but he’s still doing second gear. It’s like, how do you do it?

JB: I don’t know if I’d make it in second. That’s just how much turn speed he has. He just does it in second no problem.

JB: Yeah. And I’m on the same bike. That’s what crazy. I rode with him a good bit because with MCR, we’re at the Honda track. But now I’m on basically the exact same bike. I’m like, dude. It makes me appreciate him even more, his riding style and how it is. It’s really good for me to be at the track with him. It’s only going to help us both to be riding together. Then the suspension thing, we are quite a bit different but I think where we can lean on each other is just the track. Like, “I’m feeling this on the track.” “Yeah, I was feeling that.” So maybe that’s why I’m getting a kick or this or that. I’m excited to work with him. He’s been super cool. Then with Chase [Sexton] coming on board for motocross, it will be fun to see his progress.

Absolutely. Going back to Geneva here, six times. Do you have a favorite one? Is there one that comes to mind?

JB: This one is by far my favorite. I think 2012 because I had just signed with Factory Honda. That year there was quite a few good guys coming here. I just had this mindset of, I’m on a Honda. I had never really done proper warmups and stuff here because I’m like, it’s just kind of whatever. That year I did a proper warmup. I was like, I want to win everything. I was fastest in every practice, every heat and every main. There was a lot of pressure on me to come here and do that because I wanted to go home and the guys would be like, “Yeah, man. That’s why we signed him.” So, that was my favorite one because it was kind of a relief, too. I was stoked I won, but it was also like, that was good. Last year was cool because me and Marv were tied with four, so it was cool to do five. They’re all cool. Each and every one of them is really cool. It’s crazy I’ve won six times. It just doesn’t make any sense.

