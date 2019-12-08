Night two of the Geneva Supercross just wrapped up and for a record sixth time, it was Justin Brayton capturing the King of Geneva title. Brayton, riding his CRF450R, took the lead from Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Martin Davalos early in the main when Martin fell and was never challenged from there.

The track, while still softer than usual, did dry out a bit and there wasn’t as much sketchiness as night one. The crowd was great though as it was a 100 percent sell-out of 16,000 fans and they loved every minute of it.

It was a great ride for Brayton who Friday night had to overcome a bad start to get a third but watched as Davalos won the heat, the duel battle and then the main. Tonight, the #10 brought his A game and won the heat (after Davalos made a mistake while leading), beat Davalos in the duel race and then as we said took advantage of the #37 Kawasaki falling. The kind of night that Davalos had Friday night was what Brayton had tonight.