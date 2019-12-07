Team Manluk Racing, who regularly competes in the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Championship in Canada, has announced a merger with Team K&R Racing. Team Manluk/K&R Racing will race the 250SX East Region of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship with John Short, Chase Marquier, and Ryder Floyd aboard Merge Racing Technologies Hondas. The team will make its debut at Anaheim 1 on January 4, 2020, with Short, who will contest select rounds in the premier 450SX Class. In addition to the AMA Supercross Championship, the team is also competing in the complete Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Tour and select rounds of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Short is fresh off of a career best outing in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and career best finishes in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship (15th overall in 450 Class standings and a seventh overall at the Spring Creek National) as well. The 25-year-old Texas native is looking to take his positive momentum into the 2020 campaign with this new organization and continue logging solid results.

Chase Marquier is looking to find similar results with the opportunity to return to a brand he’s all too familiar with. The Oklahoma native raced Hondas throughout his Amateur career and early on in his move to the professional ranks. Marquier moves to Team Manluk/K&R Racing after a successful international campaign spanning from Canada to The Netherlands.

Rookie sensation Ryder Floyd will be rounding out the three-man roster. The 20-year-old rookie from Paris, Texas, immediately grabbed attention by winning the opening round of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown AX Tour followed by impressive speed and finishes at the 2019 Monster Energy Cup. Two thousand twenty will be a big year for Floyd to showcase his impressive speed and gain much needed experience.

The Team is led by founders Frank Luebke, President of Manluk Industries Inc, Mark Ripple, and Team Manager Justin Kopcak. Team Manluk was known as a series regular in Canada due to their deep Canadian Roots and was presented the opportunity to expand their footprint into the industry in the United States with the leadership and support of Justin Kopcak and Mark Ripple from Defy Graphics.

In addition to the premier three-rider roster, one of the more unique aspects about the new organization will be that Team Manluk/K&R Racing will also be providing additional transport solutions for AMA Supercross and Supercross Futures riders. Please contact Kopcak at jkopcak@teamkrracing.com for business inquiries regarding transport solutions.

Team Manluk/K&R Racing would like to thank all of their sponsors for their inaugural 2020 Campaign.

