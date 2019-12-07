No lie, the next question I have for you, and I wrote this down before even talking to you, “Do you hate yourself and simply want to punish yourself?”

[Laughs] The answer is no. I like to do challenging things and constantly challenge myself, be it work or play. We’re trying to do almost the impossible with this company in my work life, and I’m also a student pilot, which I’ll hopefully wrap up early in 2020. I just like to challenge myself as hard as I can with everything I do. It’s always, what’s next? I don’t hate myself, but I definitely hated the Monday after the race when I showed up for work and couldn’t walk. That was definitely a rough weekend trying to get back to normal at work. I literally went right back to work. We drove home a few hours after the race. I drove all the way back to Vegas with my girlfriend in the passenger seat and went to work on Monday.

Wait. Just wait a minute. Stop. You raced a dirt bike for over twenty-three hours, won the race, then drove back home?

I took a nap for about three hours, hopped in the Sprinter, and drove from Ensenada to Vegas. [That’s about 415 miles]

Is this the first time you’ve raced it by yourself, or did you do it the previous two years solo as well?

It was my first time in Ironman. The first year I just went down to pre-run and had no plans to even race it. I’d never even ridden down there. My buddy called and asked if I wanted to pre-run the course with him. I didn’t know what we were getting into. We got there and at two in the afternoon we got going on his 300-mile section and started having all sorts of issues. I lost my lights, my other teammate got lost and ran out of gas, it was a mess. We finally got to the end in Scorpion Bay around two or three in the morning and stumbled onto a random guy’s house that was a hostel. He gave us a place to stay and after a few hours of sleep we were on the way back and drove all night to get back to L.A. so I could get back to work. We probably slept four hours all weekend. Anyway, he decided he wasn’t going to race and called Carlin Dunne, who was his teammate on the 55X team [Hatch River Expeditions], and told him he wasn’t confident enough to race it. He recommended me though, and I overheard him. To me the thought of racing was an honor. I remember when From Dust to Glory came out. Baja has always been something I’ve wanted to do, a goal that’d never been within reach. I called work, got the time off, went home and washed my gear, and hopped in the car the next morning and drove back to Ensenada. I met everyone for a few minutes, signed in, and headed south to get ready to hop on the bike when it came through. We ended up sixth in the Unlimited Pro Class and we were the sixth motorcycle overall.