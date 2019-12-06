TEMECULA, CA — The Kurt Caselli Foundation will host the 7th Annual Kurt Caselli Ride Day at Fox Raceway in Pala, California on Saturday, December 14th, 2019. The event is for all ages and will have a variety of activities going on throughout the day as well as a vendor row to check out all of the cool new products from your favorite motorcycle companies who support The Kurt Caselli Foundation. Camping will be available and can be reserved when you pre-register for the event. All proceeds will benefit The Kurt Caselli Foundation and help fund the growing list of safety initiatives, projects and scholarships to protect and support the lives of off-road riders, which can be viewed on our website. Pre-register now at https://give.classy.org/CaselliRideDay2019 to save time with our dedicated pre-registered entrance lane and score $10 in Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Race Gas cash and a free commemorative event T-shirt!

What: 7th Annual Kurt Caselli Ride Day presented by Rocky Mountain ATV/MC, FMF & KTM

When: Saturday, December 14th, 2019 | Gates open at 8 a.m., Riding: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Fox Raceway | 12799 California Highway 76, Pala, CA 92059

Tickets: $25/person, Kids 12 & Under: Free | Get tickets here!

What You Get By Registering Early:

Dedicated Pre-Registered Entrance Lane

$10 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Race Gas cash

Free event T-shirt (for each paid admission registrant)

Festivities include:

Riding open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Main Track

Vet Track

Off-Road Loop

Kids-Only Track

Stacyc Learn To Ride demos for the kids!

The Caselli Team Challenge (your chance to team up with a Pro and compete! Register online now – space is limited!)

Presentation of the Spring 2020 Kurt Caselli Scholarship Winners

Great Raffle Prizes & Giveaways including the Custom 2020 KTM 500 EXC-F KC66 Edition Motorcycle

Silent Auction with special items from Kurt’s personal collection

Camping – can be reserved when you pre-register for the event

Food, Music, Vendor Row & more!

Seventh Annual Kurt Caselli Ride Day Sponsors: Rocky Mountain ATV/MC, KTM North America, FMF Racing, Fox Racing and Red Bull. Visit www.KurtCaselli.com for more information and to get tickets now!