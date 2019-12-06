Night one of the Geneva Supercross wrapped up here in Switzerland and it was an all Martin Davalos night as the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit rider, who will race for Tedder KTM in 2020 but had signed this deal a few months ago when he didn’t have that ride, that took the main event win in front of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia and Honda HRC’s Justin Brayton.

More on that in a second but first, this race proved to be trickier than usual because of the dirt being really soft. Rains had hit here before the track got built and so it’s much softer and ruttier than any Geneva races I’ve been to before. This proved to be the toughest challenge for the racers, well that and the huge whoops out there.

Davalos, who’s never completed a 450SX main event before, had an almost perfect night. He was fastest in both his practices, he won his heat, he beat Barcia in the head-to-head race 2-0 and then beat Brayton 2-1 in the final of that thing. Then he led the main event wire to wire. So losing one a lap race to Brayton was the only time he was beaten to the finish line all night long.

It’s Marty’s world and we’re just living in it really. But with him switching to KTM (and getting the good parts) and the news that Marvin Musquinwon’t be racing 450SX in 2020 for the Red Bull KTM guys, how long would it take if Marty keeps riding well before he jumps in over there?