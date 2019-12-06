The 48th Annual THOR Mini O’s, presented by Pro Circuit, concluded last weekend at Gatorback Cycle Park in Gainesville, Florida, with the motocross portion of the historic event. The top amateur prospects from all over the country spent Thanksgiving week battling with one another, starting with the supercross portion of the event early in the week, and then three full days of motocross from Wednesday through Saturday. Following the supercross days, we wrote a supercross recap highlighting the results.

After the 1,800 entries finished in supercross, everyone transitioned to motocross with Wednesday’s practice. They also had to make room in the jam-packed pits for even more participants as a record 2,300 entries were registered for the motocross portion of the THOR Mini O’s. Racing began on Thanksgiving Thursday on the Gatorback motocross track, home of the Mini O’s since the early eighties. And if you watched the live motos streaming on the Dunlop Tires broadcast on RacerTV.com, you probably noticed the iconic Florida track never looked better.

With 45 classes and their related qualifiers to run before the event ended on Saturday evening, the racing started early and ran late, as event promoters Unlimited Sports MX kept a commitment to the participating riders and team managers to implement longer motos in the Pro Sport, A, and B classes, making the Mini O’s not only the last big race of 2019, but also the first real test of the upcoming season.

And among the many prospects gathered in Florida for the week, Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Jarrett Frye showed everyone that he may be most ready to make the jump to the professional ranks.