Penrite Honda, the recent winner of both Australian Supercross Championships (SX1 with Justin Brayton and SX2 with Chris Blose), has now confirmed its first-ever U.S. racing effort. The Penrite Honda team will race 250SX West Region in Monster Energy AMA Supercross with familiar American Mitchell Oldenburg and Australia's own Luke Clout.

Oldenburg raced for Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha in the U.S. for the last two seasons, but injuries haunted his 2018 campaign. He produced one podium in 2019, a second place in New Jersey. He jumped on board with the Penrite Honda squad just a week before the Australian Supercross Championship began and admitted to us that the adjustment to the race format and other changes took some time. However, he captured the SX2 (250 class) overall win at the season finale last weekend at the Monster Energy AUS-X Open and ended up third in points. We’ve heard the U.S. arm of this team was originally built only around Clout, but Penrite Honda team owner Yarrive Konsky took a liking to Oldenburg and decided to expand into a two-rider effort.

“They are a great team and have had great success in Australia since 2003 so it’s awesome they are heading over to the States to take on West Coast and that I get to be part of it. Consistency is integral and I feel we have great bikes, a great team of people and some excellent partners. The biggest thing for me is the bike; I feel we can do well on it," Oldenburg said in a team statement.

Oldenburg spent most of his amateur career riding on Hondas so he has enjoyed being back on the brand of which he has nostalgic ties.

“My dad had me on Hondas most of my amateur career and I had a lot of success. I know they build great bikes and the 2020 250 is awesome. I got great starts in Australia and I hope to continue that heading into West Coast.” Oldenburg concluded.