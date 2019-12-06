Justin Hill’s first full year racing in the 450 class didn’t go as planned in 2019. After four top-ten finishes throughout the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, Hill started the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship with a 21st overall finish at the Hangtown Motocross Classic.

Not too long after, the 24-year-old mentioned to the guys at DMXS Radio that he had been struggling mentally throughout the year. He went to work with his brother and rebounded the following weekend at the Fox Raceway National for seventh overall. Hill finished 12th overall at the Thunder Valley National before suffering a shoulder injury the week leading into the High Point National that eventually ended his year early.

In mid-October, the SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda team announced Hill would join the team for the 2020 supercross season. On Tuesday at the 2020 American Honda team presentations, our Aaron Hansel caught up with Hill to ask about how his new deal came together, his goals for 2020, and more.

Racer X: You’re on a new team. Walk us through how you talked to these guys and how all that came together?

Justin Hill: It pretty much came together when everything shook down between JB [Justin Brayton] and HRC and where everybody was going to end up. I just wanted to be on the Honda I rode. I wanted that bike. They worked out how it worked out. We just went along. I had some conversations with Tony early on. I called him quite a while ago, when I first had gotten hurt. I was like, “Hey, I’ll probably be out for the rest of the outdoors or whatever, so I’ll probably try to start figuring out my next move and everything.” So, I called Tony. At the time, they were full up. They had Malcolm, Vince, and they had JB. Then I proceeded to call Erik [Kehoe] and talk to him and try to get over to HRC and everything shook down. They went with JB and then a spot opened here for me. So it was painful in a way because it was like, how is this going to play out? And it was kind of stressful. But at the same time, my odds looked really good to be on the bike I wanted to be on. So, I landed here which has been way cool. It’s been awesome. The day in and day out has been cool. I love the bike. Tony’s a killer team manager. He’s been really, really good to me so far and he’s went above and beyond so far for me. I’m happy. I really am.

I’ve heard he’s really good at getting the rider what the rider needs and asks for.

Yeah. If we have issues, Tony’s on it. He’s passionate about this. It don’t have to be big for him to be concerned, which is cool. I think sometimes some places it’s got to be big for somebody to get their attention. If I call Tony and say, “Hey, what about this?” He’s like, “Yup, got it. I’ll work on it.” He’s that type of guy. He wants to do it and get down to the little details. I was down here in my RV just to train, and then ultimately I got myself into a better situation and just got an apartment out here. I’m like, “I need to park this boat somewhere.” He’s like, “Bring it up to the house. No problem.” Tony’s just helpful in more ways than this day-to-day stuff, so it’s been really cool.