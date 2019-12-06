Marvin Musquin To Miss Entire 2020 Supercross Championship With Injury

Earlier this week we started hearing rumors that Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin could miss some time at the beginning of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship due to injury.

Today, KTM announced that the 29-year-old will miss the entire supercross championship due to a knee injury suffered at the KTM test track recently. According to the team, Musquin has returned to France and successfully underwent surgery to repair his left knee and will begin therapy.

"It's tough to share this disappointing news," Musquin said in the team statement. "I was really happy to be back on the bike riding after being injured at the end of the Motocross season and starting to train for Supercross. Unfortunately, I had an incident at the KTM test track and ultimately over-jumped a jump that had a very big impact on my legs when I landed, injuring my left knee. I had it evaluated by several doctors and it was determined that my knee required surgery. It’s devastating news to me as I was really looking forward to racing Supercross, but I will take the time needed to recover properly with my main focus being to return when I am strong enough to win races.”

Musquin suffered a knee injury in November 2018 that only allowed the veteran to start riding again the day after Christmas, and left him unsure if he would race the 2019 Anaheim 1 Supercross only a few days later. He did, finishing seventh, and eventually finished third in the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship standings, where he recorded two main event wins (Indianapolis and Seattle at back-to-back rounds). In the last three supercross championships, Musquin has finished third (2017), second (2018), and third (2019) in the 450SX standings. In the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Musquin finished third in 450 Class standings.

Musquin also missed entire supercross seasons in 2011 and 2014 due to torn ACLs.