Husqvarna Unveils 2020 FC 450 Rockstar Edition

Husqvarna Motorcycles is proud to launch the FC 450 Rockstar Edition model year 2020, a thrilling production model that forms the basis of the bikes to be used by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s AMA Supercross Champions Jason Anderson, Zach Osborne and Dean Wilson throughout the 2020 season. Husqvarna Motorcycles have further improved this exciting model by optimizing suspension performance with updated WP XACT 48 mm front forks.

Collecting feedback from the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team and their championship-winning riders, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ engineers have combined this competition data with extensive testing and development to introduce a list of upgrades that ensure this state-of-the-art machine offers unrivalled on-track performance.

The FC 450 Rockstar Edition continues to pay tribute to a highly successful collaboration between Husqvarna Motorcycles and their global partner Rockstar Energy Drink. Produced in limited numbers, the latest FC 450 Rockstar Edition will be available in early 2020.

BUILT FOR COMPETITION

At the leading edge of motocross development, Husqvarna Motorcycles introduce a series of considered upgrades to the FC 450 Rockstar Edition. With the distinctive bodywork receiving new graphics, the end result clearly showcases the direction of Husqvarna Motorcycles’ pioneering development.

Replicating the advanced engine technology used by the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team in their championship-winning machines, the FC 450 Rockstar Edition model year 2020 features a CP forged box-in-box piston and PANKL conrod. Providing reduced friction, the piston and conrod ensure the SOHC engine continues to offer the highest level of performance and reliability available in the market today.

The FC 450 Rockstar Edition features FMF Racing’s Factory 4.1 RCT silencer with a blue anodized titanium body and a carbon end cap. In addition, it offers a shorter overall length that makes it less susceptible to damage. Moving the silencer closer to the engine also aids mass centralization.

Made from high-grade aluminum, the CNC-machined triple clamps feature optimally tuned steering stem stiffness as well as perfect alignment of the fork tubes for highly responsive and smooth fork action. Maximum gains in handling are provided by easy offset adjustment between 20 or 22 mm.

Tailored to the needs of every aspiring motocross racer, the 2020 FC 450 Rockstar Edition also features a carbon fiber reinforced engine protector, a billet aluminum REKLUSE clutch cover and a mechanical holeshot device as standard. The long list of upgrades is completed with a set of anodized D.I.D DirtStar rims matched to anodized machined hubs, ensuring maximum strength and reduced weight.

FC 450 Rockstar Edition – HIGHLIGHTS

New Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team graphics

New billet aluminum REKLUSE clutch cover increases durability while enhancing the factory look

Updated WP XACT split air fork with a longer bypass slot for improved initial comfort and new oil bypass in the outer damping leg tube to reduce pressure peaks

Fully adjustable WP XACT rear shock for superior suspension performance and feeling

Vented airbox cover included that can be changed without the use of any tools for a sharper throttle response according to rider preference or track conditions

PANKL conrod with a bushing in the small end reduces friction for a faster revving engine

CNC-machined triple clamps with adjustable offset [20 – 22 mm] and perfect fork clamping

Ultralight FMF Racing Factory 4.1 silencer with titanium body and carbon end cap

Anodized D.I.D DirtStar rims with machined, anodized hubs and three-cross pattern in the front for optimal handling

Hydro-formed frame with black premium powder coating

Magura hydraulic clutch for perfect modulation in all conditions

Floating front waved disc with disc guard

Lightweight and robust carbon fiber and polyamide composite subframe

Carbon fiber reinforced engine protector and mechanical holeshot device as standard

Handlebar-mounted map select switch also activates launch and traction control

Coinciding with the launch of the new FC 450 Rockstar Edition machine, Husqvarna Motorcycles are proud to present a new range of competition-inspired clothing. Celebrating the highly successful partnership with Rockstar Energy Drink, the new ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING CASUAL APPAREL COLLECTION features a dedicated selection of replica teamwear together with a unique series of lifestyle items.

The new Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition machine will be available in early 2020 at all authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles Dealers. For all details on pricing and availability, please refer to Husqvarna Motorcycles North America.