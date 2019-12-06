The 2019 Geneva Supercross takes place in Switzerland and our Steve Matthes is there to give you full race coverage all weekend.

To keep up with the event via live updates, view the live timing and scoring on the Geneva Supercross website.

Below is the full entry list for this year's event, according to the event website.

SX1

#3 Nicolas Aubin

#6 Thomas Ramette

#10 Justin Brayton

#15 Kim Schaffter

#27 Malcolm Stewart

#37 Martin Davalos

#46 Justin Hill

#51 Justin Barcia

#64 Vince Friese

#85 Cédric Soubeyras

#137 Adrien Escoffier

#141 Maxime Desprey

#221 Kevin Ballanger

#225 Charles Lefrancois

#257 Steven Royer

#348 Joan Cros Cortes

#382 Laurent Dohr

#707 Robin Kappel

#722 Adam Enticknap

#738 Clement Caillat

#800 Mike Alessi

#817 Jason Clermont

#819 Guillaume Brown

#831 Brice Maylin

#871 Fabien Izoird

#911 Jordi Tixier

#941 Angelo Pellegrini

SX2

#11 Calvin Fonvieille

#14 Aubin Arnaud

#19 Wright Dylan

#51 Adrien Malaval

#72 Lucas Imbert

#77 Baptiste Bordes

#81 Brian Hsu

#90 Killian Auberson

#110 Alexis Verhaeghe

#117 Timothy Yellow

#170 Yannis Irsuti

#212 Julien Cabioch

#214 Sebastien Gomes

#237 Ramella Xylian

#335 Enzo Polias

#384 Lorenzo Camporese

#420 Pierre Lozzi

#335 Joey Crown

#478 Prol Xurxo

#505 Dorian Koch

#751 Germain Jamet

#773 Thomas Do

#857 Oscar Tonin

#919 Kilian Poll

#921 Melvin Regner

#945 Anthony Bourdon

#965 Hugo Manzato

#971 Bastien Buisson

#973 John The Baptist Marrone

#975 Julien Roussaly

Main Image: Jey Crunch