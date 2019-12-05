Supercross Futures Special Set to Stream on SupercrossLIVE.com

Ellenton, Fla.—The first-ever Supercross Futures World Premiere Special is set to stream exclusively on SupercrossLIVE.com on Tuesday, December 10 at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET and showcases the sports brightest young talent as they competed in the first full season of the Supercross Futures AMA National Championship.

This made-for-digital special highlights some of the most intense battles from the 8-round inaugural season, the 250 Futures and Supermini Futures Classes at the Monster Energy Cup, plus the Supercross Futures AMA National Championship.

The 50-minute episode goes well beyond the racetrack and takes viewers behind-the-scenes to witness the real-life struggles and triumphs of Jett Lawrence, Pierce Brown, Evan Ferry, Colton Eigenmann, Haiden Deegan, Kelana Humphrey and Jordan Jarvis as they prepare for a professional career in Supercross.

Supercross Futures is the official advancement platform of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship and provides the world's fastest up-and-coming talent a chance to compete in the same stadium and on the same track as the elite athletes of Monster Energy Supercross.

The special presentation also features Ken Roczen, Justin Barcia, Eli Tomac, Ricky Carmichael, Tim Ferry, team managers and veterans of the sport - Erik Kehoe, Jim Perry and Dan Fahie of Team Honda HRC, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing and Monster Energy Kawasaki as they offer insight and a preview of what's to come in 2020 and beyond.

For more information, visit SupercrossLIVE.com, the official website of Monster Energy Supercross.