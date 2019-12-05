Stacyc, Fox Racing Super-Grom Challenge Recap

The first ever Stacyc Super-Grom Challenge, presented by Fox Racing was a massively great time! Stacyc families from all over the South West came out to Fox Racing’s amazing Irvine, California, headquarters for a day of racing! The groms were frothing at the chance to compete on their Stacyc’s for the first time. Over 150 kiddos hit the track for hours of bar to bar racing action.

Two styles of racing took place during the event. The main show, the MX Heat Racing was fully stacked… Multiple heat races, an LCQ (Last Chance Qualifier), and a massive Main Event for each class made for a full days racing with no nap breaks! The kids were also able to show their skills on the BMX pump track by throwing down hot laps during the Lap King Time Challenge. Lap King’s GPS transponders were placed on the riders and they took the track trying to set the fastest lap of the day.

A few moto celebrities came out to support their kiddos and race for the first time. Ryan Villipoto brought his twin three-year-old boys Gage and Brax. Gage took the win in the 12 Beginner class. Christian Craig and his son Jagger were racing for the first time. Jagger, five years old, started riding on a 12” Stacyc a couple years ago and placed second in the 16 Beginner Class. The level of the 16 Advanced class was off the charts and again, another MX personality, Mike Sleeters’ son Mason came away with the win. At the end of the day, putting together an event dedicated to the youngest of riders was our goal! The stoke was so huge that we’ve decided that the Super-Grom Challenge must come back for 2020, watch for dates as we get into spring of next year!