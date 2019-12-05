SGB/Maxxis/Babbitt's Kawasaki Team Announces Five Riders for 2020
Popular supercross privateers Alex Ray and AJ Catanzaro have a new home for 2020, with the just-announced SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt’s Kawasaki race team. Both riders will compete in the full Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship in the 450 class, with Ray being joined by Jeremy Smith and Jordan Jarvis for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Jarvis and Britt Gagne will also race in SX Futures races.
Alex Ray raced for HEP Motorsports Suzuki in 2019. He made 12 450SX main events with a best finish of 15th (twice).
You might remember SGB Racing for building some amazing replica bikes for Red Bull Straight Rhythm, including the Travis Pastrana look-alike bike for Catanzaro.
Kawasaki will also show support for their fellow Maxxis riders by offering racer services at all events attended by the team.
Here's a press release on the squad courtesy of Maxxis.
The Monster Energy Supercross schedule begins January 4 in Anaheim, California. SX Futures kicks off little more than a week later in St. Louis, Missouri, and the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series begins in May with the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Rancho Cordova, California.