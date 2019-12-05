I’ve long said that as athletes get older, the first thing to go isn’t their peak powers, it’s the ability to do it every time. In the NBA, the super vet will summon the goods for one 30-point throwback playoff game, but he can’t back it up when his body is in the hurt locker two days later. The stuff is still in them—they just can’t do it every week, every game, every race, all the time. Some days they wake up hurting. Some days they’re not comfortable and can’t just throw caution to the wind like they did when they were younger. Young Chad Reed couldn’t help but go fast in every race. No matter what, he was gonna podium or win. Now we’re down to smaller and smaller bits of that, first a win or two a year, then a podium or two a year, then one podium (in a triple crown race) in 2019. In Australia, the throwback machine could only muster a few seconds over a set of whoops to block pass Anderson for the lead. Still impressive. Keep stacking the odds on Chad, and he’ll keep straining against them. It’s his brand, it’s his life, it’s what he does.

In fact, that became the second theme of the weekend (after the “old guys rule!” talk). Reed used Australia to officially announce that 2020 will be his final full season as a supercross racer. It brought him to tears several times. It also opened the flood gates on old Chad Reed memories in Australia. On the world stage, we didn’t know much about Reed before his one strong season in MXGP (he finished second in points in the premier 250 GP class in 2001, which, considering how young he was, and that Chad was always more of a supercross guy, is an early example of defying the odds). By ’02, he was in the U.S. In Australia, you’ll find people who remember him in the late ‘90s, challenging for pro wins as soon as he was 16, already with greater ambitions of conquering America. I’m sure even then Chad’s goals seemed perhaps too much and probably just straight cocky, but he made good on his word. It’s what he always does, so for Australian fans in 2019 to see him get Anderson for the lead, well, it seemed like a greatest-hits reel of Chad’s against-all-odds American moments summed up in one glorious three-second charge. Good on ya’ mates.