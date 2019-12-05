This weekend the annual Geneva SX gets underway and the PulpMX Show will be on location with live Friday and Saturday pre and post-race shows. We’ll talk about how practice went with the racers and then wrap up the nights racing as well. Both live shows will be put up as podcasts afterwards on the PulpMX Show feed. Listen in as Justin Barcia, Justin Brayton, Malcolm Stewart, and more will drop by the studio to talk about the race and more.

Head on over to Pulpmxshow.com to listen live or grab it on the PulpMX App or Stitcher Apps. The practice show will be around 3:30 p.m. Geneva time (around 9 a.m. EST) and the post-race show 15 min or so after the main event which should be 11:30PM Geneva time or 5:30 p.m. EST.

See you there!