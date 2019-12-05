FXR Goes Global With Shaun Simpson in MXGP

Winnipeg, MB—FXR Racing proudly joins forces with Shaun Simpson to compete in the 2020 MXGP and British Championships. FXR will be the official apparel sponsor to Simpson and the SS24 KTM team.

“We are excited to elevate our MX program in Europe and compete in the MXGP and British Championships,” said UK territory manager David Wright. “Having Shaun prove that our products perform at the highest levels on the MXGP circuit is invaluable. Utilizing Shaun’s experience and history was an opportunity we couldn’t miss, and we jumped at the chance to get on board with SS24 KTM. We look forward to working together to develop even better products.”

“Establishing SS24 KTM MXGP race team for 2020 has been an exciting but daunting task,” Simpson said. “FXR is taking the stress off my shoulders with the motivation and support they have shown me so far. The fit and quality of this Canadian gear is unbelievable and looks good. I’m honoured to be FXR’s sole representative in MXGP next year, we’re ready to get things rolling.”

More information available at fxrracing.com/pages/moto.