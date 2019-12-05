Absolutely.

Yeah, we have a great time with it, you know? Shoot, we’ve had every colored dirt bike that you could imagine. I had a Honda once and we have had Yamahas and Suzukis. A while back I was standing around at one of the races at Mammoth Mountain and Craig Martin of Kawasaki Team Green was standing next to me in line and signing up and he asked me what team I was with. I had five kids there as well as myself racing in three or four classes, and I had to giggle and say Team Tedder. From that day on we just kind of talked and next thing I knew he said, “How would you like to ride Kawasakis?” And so off it kind of went. We had a good time with it.

And now it’s grown to the point to where you have the veteran Martin Davalos racing for your team in 2020. That snuck up on me a little bit. Is KTM behind the Davalos moves as well?

Yeah, they are. We were looking at Martin, Benny Bloss, and Joey Savatgy. Roger pretty much made the decision that it was going to be Martin. He came out and rode on the KTM test track, and it went very well. We’re really, really fortunate that we have full-factory bikes—the very same things [Marvin] Musquin and [Cooper] Webb are riding. Roger told me that there are only X amount of riders on these factory bikes. They’ve got a few people in Europe. They’ve got Musquin and Webb and they’ve got Blake [Baggett] and Justin Bogle with the Butler Brothers [now officially the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS] team. We have access to everything and to anybody who comes up with a better setting. We have all that. They had the whole crew out there when Martin came. I have to tell you, he was really turning heads. He was blitzing the whoops faster. He’s not really known for his whoop speed, but still, he was really going fast. So they did a few changes and on it went.