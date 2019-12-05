The off-season in this sport isn’t just a time for the riders to change teams. There are a bunch of mechanics and technical people that also change jobs either from their desire to or they’re told they’re no longer needed. In rare case, an old hand comes all the way back where they started. Shane Drew’s been in the pits for a long time starting from as Kyle Lewis’s mechanic in 1995 to his role last year as a crew chief for Monster Yamaha. He transitioned into his Yamaha role as part of Chad Reed’s crew. Drew had worked for Reed’s TwoTwo Motorsports squad, so when Chad closed that team and took a slot at Yamaha, Drew was one of a few faces that followed Chad there. Prior to working at TwoTwo, though, Drew served a long tenure at Team Honda. Well, now he’s back with the red riders for 2020. We caught up to him to find out more.

Racer X Online: Congratulations at the new gig. You’re back at Honda. I got to be honest. I didn’t think we’d see you back there!

Shane Drew: Well, I’m excited to be back. Good team. It’s a good company. When I left at the end of 2014 obviously I wasn’t excited about it. I wasn’t happy about it, but it’s business, right?

How long had you been there the first time?

Seventeen years, ’97 to 2014. So at the end of 2014 I didn’t really think I’d ever be back either. But then when they rehired Erik Kehoe a couple years ago I said to myself, “Never say never.” Because I didn’t think he’d ever be back, either.