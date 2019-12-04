The AMA Motorcycle Museum is right next to the American Motorcyclist Association in Pickerington, Ohio. This weekend, the Hall of Fame will induct its Class of 2019, which includes motocross/supercross star Ron Lechien and the late off-road legend Kurt Caselli. The Hall of Fame itself will be open over the weekend, and it’s well worth the visit. It houses numerous old motorcycles and related memorabilia, including a handful of historic motocross bikes. For this List, we offer a preview of some of the bikes on display.

The bike that helped start it all, as far as motocross in America goes, is this 1970 Husqvarna belonging to Malcolm Smith. While Smith was more of a desert racer than a motocrosser, his star turn alongside flat tracker Mert Lawwill and the actor Steve McQueen in the film On Any Sunday helped start the dirt bike boom of the early 1970s, getting a generation of enthusiasts interested in motocross racing.