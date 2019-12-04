“Strong, The Destry Abbott Story” Now Available On All Digital Platforms

From everyone on the Media 66 Inc. team, we would like to extend an invite to stream “Strong, the Destry Abbott Story!”

We have been working on this film for over a year now with one simple and powerful goal in mind. Our goal with this film was to give hope to those who have been fighting illness, cancer, injuries, mental issues, or any internal battle that seems impossible to overcome.

"In the world of off-road motorcycle racing, Destry Abbott is one of the most iconic riders in the history of the sport. Wins, losses, championships, injuries and failures; the veteran has seen it all. This is a story about life. One that goes deeper than just racing. It’s a story of personal triumph, a journey of battling with leukemia. It is a story of how passion for the sport of off-road motorcycle racing and love for family can reignite the desire to fulfill one's dreams, both on and off the track.This film will change your life. It will inspire you to stay strong through life’s challenges and battles. We invite you to take a ride with Destry on his journey to a successful lap around the track of life, and to use this film to better your own race on and off the track. To be a good strong person for your family, the ones and things you love most, and to make a positive impact on the world and others around you."

Although Destry’s story and battle with cancer became more tragic at every turn, his will to survive for the ones he loves is truly an inspiration. We would love to share this story with as many people as possible, in hopes to inspire others to keep fighting, no matter what the battle is. We are now streaming on the popular platforms linked below. Thank you for your time and we hope you enjoy the film.

