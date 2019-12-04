Road 2 Recovery Starts Fund to Support Matt Goerke

Encinitas, Calif.—Three-time Canadian National Champion and German Supercross Champion, Matt Goerke suffered a serious injury during qualifying at the Int. Supercross Chemnitz, at Fair Chemnitz, Germany on November 30th.

Goerke crashed while jumping through a large triple section and landed extremely short on the jump. The impact of the crash caused the majority of his injuries, fracturing his spine at the L2 vertebrae and broke his left clavicle. He was taken to Klinikum Chemnitz; a local hospital near the Fair where surgeons performed the first of two scheduled surgeries stabilizing his spine with rods. The second surgery to address the left clavicle break is expected to be scheduled this Thursday.

As of now, Goerke has feeling throughout his extremities but is not allowed to test the movement of his legs as doctors are concern for the stability of his spine. He alongside his fiancé; Erin are expected to be released from the hospital in Germany once he is stable enough to fly home. Once Goerke is home he will start an outpatient physical therapy program to help with the recovery process.

Goerke has a well-rounded US medical insurance policy unfortunately they are currently denying all his international medical bills as well as transportation home to Panama City Beach, FL. The two surgeries and an extended stay in the hospital is starting to add up. The team at Road 2 Recovery will continue to help Goerke and his family fight to get some of the bills covered by his US policy. However there will still be a substantial amount he will have to come out of pocket for and they continue to grow daily.

If you are able to help, you can donate to Goerke's R2R fund by clicking here. As more information comes available Road 2 Recovery will updated his R2R Fund Page here.

Matt Goerke and his family are grateful for any donations and positive vibes sent his way. You can leave a positive message for him on his Road 2 Recovery cause page. Any and all prayers are appreciated and needed.

Main Image: James Lissimore