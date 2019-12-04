Over the summer of 2019, word came out that GEICO Honda’s Christian Craig had failed an anti-doping test…at the 2018 Daytona Supercross. Apparently Craig had been alerted to his test results ten months after the March 2018 event, but the whole situation had been kept quiet for several more months while Craig awaited a penalty. He finally got one, a suspension that is set to expire in March of 2020, two years after his original test.

Craig, however, still has hope that he could be legal to race Anaheim in January. Aaron Hansel caught up with Cristian at Honda’s factory team intro yesterday.

Racer X: Let’s talk about that suspension. Just very quickly go over that situation. You don’t have to dwell too much on how it began and all that.

Christian Craig: I think everyone in the industry kind of is on my side with how everything has been handled. It was all handled really, really poorly. Like I said, I found out ten months after the race where I got tested [that a sample had been found positive], and that’s why I’m still fighting this. I believe I don’t deserve the penalty I was dealt. I’m going to fight to where I can be at A1. I’m serving my time right now, obviously. I think it’s right to serve something, but for how it was dealt I think it’s only fair that it’s handled the right way this time. This is something that needs to change, especially with the [Broc] Tickle situation and now me. In the future, it’s going to keep happening. I just hope no one has to go through this stuff. It’s the biggest headache. It’s put the biggest stress on my family, my friends, everyone around me. It’s taken away a lot of things from me. Obviously my racing went bad just because I had so much on my mind. I know I’m better than all that, but I just hope it can be dealt with a lot better and professionally in the future, whoever is next. I find out here in a week. It’s been a long time coming and it’s finally here. I fly out Friday and go to court on Monday.

So there have been some leadership changes with the FIM. Since then, have people been more receptive? Has it been more of a receptive attitude in terms of being more open to these kinds of appeals and that kind of thing?

Yeah. I would say it’s changed it quite a bit. Just right away how it was handled was crazy. Then obviously I heard what was going on with the FIM changes. I think they wiped out everyone there, the whole office, and they started fresh. That’s a good thing, but I do believe that when we’re racing in America I think our tests don’t have to go overseas and be dealt with the whole different thing. That’s why I think we switched to USADA instead of WADA. So now it’s going to be dealt with a lot quicker and efficiently. Outdoors is already dealing with USADA. I’ve never been tested outdoors, but I heard that within a week you get an email saying that you either failed or you’re good. Everyone that I’ve dealt with, I’ve heard that in supercross they don’t find out for months, especially me, and then the way it’s dealt obviously is just a headache. So I think the USADA thing is going to help out with WADA gone. But I’m still dealing with the WADA situation, obviously. That doesn’t change my whole thing. But like I said, it’s been a full headache. I’m looking to finally get this off my back and get back to normal.