Over the weekend at the AUS-X Open in Melbourne, Australia, Chad Reed announced that the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship would be his last full-time championship season as a professional motocross racer.

That set a full-circle narrative in motion, as Aus-X also served as the professional supercross debut for 16-year-old Australian Jett Lawrence. Lawrence, of the GEICO Honda team, did race the final few rounds of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, and also won the SX Futures race at the Monster Energy Cup. He has maintained that he has very little supercross experience, however.

Considering that, he rode well, showing sharp improvement in each race in the three-main format. He holeshot the first race and fought to hold off veteran Chris Blose for awhile, but eventually fell back to fourth behind Blose, Jay Wilson and race winner Mitchell Oldenburg. In the second race, he stayed in the fight even longer and carded third. He was even better in the final race, holding the lead nearly the entire way until a mistake in the final rhythm section opened the door for Oldenburg, who swooped in for a last-corner pass. Still, Lawrence carded fourth overall with his 4-3-2 scores and was happy to have battled with an established veteran like Oldenburg.

While the weekend led the 30 and older racers (and 26-year-old Jason Anderson) gave some perspective into racing at an older age. Jett, who posts and talks about donuts way more than a pro racer should, couldn’t relate. It was stark to see the 16-year old on the post-race presser stage next to veterans like Chad Reed and Justin Brayton.

Here’s what Jett had to say at the two following the race, which shows they have more of a connection than just being from the same country.

Racer X: Jett, what was it like racing in your first professional supercross race? It seemed like you got better in each of the three races. What was the experience like?

Jett Lawrence: I had a blast. It was so much fun racing with the big boys. It’s definitely a lot better than doing the amateurs. It was sick racing. I had sketchy moments. I was definitely the Ronnie Mac out there. It was insane. I think I was more scared than most of the guys that were either behind me or in front of me, basically. I’m just happy I didn’t really hit anyone when I was having those sketchy moments. I had a blast. The track was so fun. It was really technical, slippery. So it kind of made the passes a lot harder. So you had to stay on your mark a lot more. I think from what I started coming in thinking about, and leaving now, I think it’s definitely changed my mental a lot. Obviously, Mitchell Oldenburg, he’s one of the top five guys in America for supercross and that stuff. So I’m pretty pumped I was actually able to run up with him and battle with him. So I’m pretty pumped with that. Just to race with these big boys. Congrats to [Chris] Blose for the championship and just everyone for the good racing.