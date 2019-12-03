Results Archive
Australian SX
AUS-X Open Melbourne
Articles
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Josh Hill
Full Results
SX2 Results
  1. Mitchell Oldenburg
  2. Chris Blose
  3. Jay Wilson
Full Results
Full Schedule

Listen: Main Event Moto Podcast Ep. #143

December 3, 2019 8:00am
Listen: <em>Main Event Moto Podcast</em> Ep. #143

Daniel Blair's Main Event Moto Podcast has come to the Racer X Podcast Network. Expect the same great content, but now on our channel. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

This week Daniel Blair and Producer Joe take your listener questions.

Hang out with them as Daniel focuses on the headlines in the sport. Oh yeah, sometimes it goes off the rails.

Racer X Illustrated Motocross Magazine

The January 2020 Issue

Inside the January issue of Racer X magazine: Red Bull Straight Rhythm looked like all fun and games, but the players were in it to win. Privateer Marshal Weltin tries to make some cash in the East Coast off-season motocross races, including the Racer X Maine Event. Our newest staffer got on his first-ever solo flight—straight to Vegas for an old-school weekend of racing and parties. Our minicycle buyer’s guide helps you pick exactly the right first bike for your youngster. All these features and much more in the January issue.

Read the Issue Now Preview the Issue Now
Read Now
January 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The January 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now