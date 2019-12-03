2020 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Schedule Announced

Brigden, ON - Jetwerx and MRC are excited to announce the 2020 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Schedule, with the changing of two of the venues for the 2020 season. We are happy to welcome back Regina Motocross (MotoValley MX) as they have organized many National events at their venue and we look forward to going back to the newly updated facility. Along with a brand new venue to the Series, DORVA MX in Drumheller Alberta part of the Motocross portion of the series, is known for its Dinosaur history and is about to be known for the 3rd stop on the MXTOUR schedule. You pair that with the already amazing stops on the tour and 2020 could be the best year yet.

A couple other noticeable changes to the 2020 Schedule:

-The starting of the AXTOUR series on the East Coast with round 1 being - Sarnia Ontario

-AXTOUR to conclude in Calgary, allowing to help traveling privateers and teams

-MXTOUR races on Sunday’s, while still holding down a LIVE TV package

“We are excited about this upcoming year, with all new adventures it takes a couple of years to iron things out, and we believe that 2020 is going to be the best year by far.” - Justin Thompson / CFO Jetwerx Inc.

AXTOUR

April 25th - Progressive Auto Sales Arena - Sarnia, ON

May 2nd - Barrie Molson Centre - Barrie, ON

May 15/16th - Nutrein Event Centre - Calgary, AB

MXTOUR

May 31st - Wild Rose - Calgary, AB

June 7th - Blackwater MX - Prince George, BC

June 14th - DORVA MX - Drumheller, AB

June 21st - MotoValley MX - Regina, SK

July 12th - Gopher Dunes - Courtland, ON

July 19th - Sand Del Lee - Ottawa, ON July 26th - Riverglade MX - Moncton, NB

August 2nd - Motocross Deschambault - Deschambault, QC

August 16th - Walton Raceway - Walton, ON

SXTOUR

October 3rd - Videotron Centre - Quebec City, QC

October 17th - FirstOntario Centre - Hamilton, ON