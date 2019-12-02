Results Archive
Australian SX
AUS-X Open Melbourne
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Josh Hill
SX2 Results
  1. Mitchell Oldenburg
  2. Chris Blose
  3. Jay Wilson
Wake-Up Call



December 2, 2019 6:30am

Australian Supercross Championship

Round 5 (of 5) - Marvel Stadium - Docklands, Australia

AUS-X Open Melbourne - SX1

- Docklands, Australia

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA1 - 2 - 3 Honda
2Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM7 - 1 - 1 Husqvarna
3Josh Hill Yoncalla, OR3 - 4 - 2 Yamaha
4Brett Metcalfe Australia4 - 6 - 4 Honda
5Chad Reed Kurri Kurri, Australia2 - 7 - 5 Honda
6 Australia5 - 5 - 6 Yamaha
7Luke Clout Sydney, Australia10 - 3 - 7 Yamaha
8 6 - 9 - 8 Yamaha
9 Australia8 - 11 - 10 Kawasaki
10Gradie Featherstone United Kingdom15 - 17 Yamaha
AUS-X Open Melbourne - SX2

- Docklands, Australia

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX1 - 5 - 1 Honda
2Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ2 - 1 - 4 Honda
3 Australia3 - 2 - 3 Yamaha
4Jett Lawrence Australia4 - 3 - 2 Honda
5 Australia9 - 6 - 6 KTM
6Josh Osby Valparaiso, IN5 - 4 - 12 KTM
7 6 - 7 - 10 Yamaha
8 10 - 10 - 5 Honda
9Bradley Taft Nixa, MO12 - 8 - 8 Kawasaki
10 8 - 16 - 7 Honda
Australian SX SX1 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA113
2Luke Clout Sydney, Australia103
3 Australia95
4Brett Metcalfe Australia90
5 Australia67
6 62
7 55
8Josh Hill Yoncalla, OR53
9Todd Waters Australia49
10Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM47
Australian SX SX2 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ105
2Josh Osby Valparaiso, IN102
3Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX99
4 Australia87
5 Australia85
6 57
7 Australia57
8Bradley Taft Nixa, MO56
9 51
10 38
Justin Brayton won his fourth SX1 Australian Supercross Championship. Jason Anderson wins the 2019 FIM Oceania Supercross Championship (a two-round championship within the last two rounds of the Australian Supercross Championship, the S-X Open Auckland and the AUS-X Open).

FMF Indoor MX Championship

Round 1 and 2 - WNC AG Center - Fletcher, NC

Round 1 

Precision Electrical 250 Pro

Overall FinishRiderMachineFinishesTotal Points
1stKyle PetersHonda1-125
2ndKyle BittermanHonda1-222
3rdJimmy DecotisSuzuki3-320
4thRobbie HortonHonda3-418
5thMathias JorgensenKawasaki4-516
6thCody VanbuskirkKTM2-615
7thHayden HefnerKTM9-714
8thCaleb CarterKTM4-813
9thLuke NeeseYamaha7-912
10thBobby PiazzaHonda6-1011

Gripp Energy 450 Pro

Overall FinishRiderMachineFinishesTotal Points
1stJimmy DecotisSuzuki2-125
2ndCody VanbuskirkKTM1-222
3rdJustin RodbellYamaha3-320
4thKyle Peters Honda5-418
5thKyle BittermanHonda2-516
6thCaleb CarterKTM5-615
7thMathias JorgensenKawasaki8-714
8thRobbie HortonHonda4-813
9thTyler ChavisHonda1-912
10thLuke Neese Yamaha4-1011

Round 2

Precision Electrical 250 Pro

Overall FinishRiderMachineFinishesTotal Points
1stKyle BittermanHonda2-125
2ndCaleb CarterKTM4-222
3rdJimmy DecotisSuzuki7-320
4thCody VanbuskirkKTM1-418
5thHayden HefnerKTM3-516
6thRobbie HortonHonda6-615
7thJames JusticeKTM1-714
8thJustin RodbellYamaha2-813
9thZachry ButkiewiczKTM5-912
10thCarlos ShortYamaha4-1011

Gripp Energy 450 Pro

Overall FinishRiderMachineFinishesTotal Points
1stJimmy DecotisSuzuki1-125
2ndKyle BittermanHonda2-222
3rdJustin RodbellYamaha1-320
4thRobbie HortonHonda2-418
5thCaleb CarterKTM4-516
6thLuke NeeseHonda3-715
7thJames JusticeKTM3-814
8thCody VanbuskirkKTM7-913
9thHayden HefnerKTM7-912
10thAustin CozaddYamaha8-1011

Precision Electrical 250 Pro Points Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stKyle BittermanHonda47
2ndJimmy DecotisSuzuki40
3rdCaleb CarterKTM35
4thRobbie HortonHonda33
4thCody VanbuskirkKTM33
6thHayden HefnerKTM30
7thKyle PetersHonda25
8thJames Justice KTM23
9thLuke NeeseHonda20
9thJustin RodbellYamaha20

Gripp Energy 450 Pro Points Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stJimmy DecotisSuzuki47
2ndKyle BittermanHonda40
3rdCaleb CarterKTM35
4thRobbie HortonHonda33
4thCody VanbuskirkKTM33
6thHayden HefnerKTM30
7thKyle PetersHonda25
8thJames JusticeKTM23
9thLuke NeeseYamaha20
9thJustin RodbellYamaha20

ADAC GERMAN SUPERCROSS

Chemnitz - Messe Chemnitz

King of Chemnitz (SX1)

PositionRiderMachinePoints Per RaceTotal Points
1stRyan BreeceYamaha 25-2247
2ndMike AlessiHonda18-2543
3rdCharles LefrancoisSuzuki20-2040
4thBorris MaillardSuzuki22-1840
5thJustin StarlingSuzuki15-1530
6thTyler BowersKawasaki13-1629
7thDominique ThuryHusqvarna14-1428
8thJulian LeabauKawasaki9-1322
9thHugo BasaulaKawasaki12-1022
10thMatt GoerkeKawasaki16-016

Prince of Chemnitz (SX2)

PositionRiderMachinePoints Per RaceTotal Points
1stRobbie WagemanYamaha25-2550
2ndKevin MoranzSuzuki22-1840
3rdLance KobuschKawasaki16-2238
4thDylan WoodcockKawasaki18-2038
5thDare DeMartileHonda20-1434
6thJimmy ClochetKawasaki14-1630
7thGabriel ChetnickiSuzuki 9-1422
8thCarl OstermannHusqvarna12-1022
9thJerome BussinkHusqvarna11-920
10thClement BriatteKawasaki15-015

2019 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Dylan FerrandisMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Chase SextonMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Eli TomacLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
Adam CianciaruloLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
Tim GajserFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
Jorge PradoFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
Roan Van De MoosdijkFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
Courtney DuncanFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
NetherlandsMotocross of NationsNations Overall
Tim GajserMotocross of NationsMXGP
Thomas Kjer OlsenMotocross of NationsMX2
Glenn ColdenhoffMotocross of NationsOpen
Adam CianciaruloMonster Energy CupCup Class
Jett LawrenceMonster Energy Cup250 Futures
Evan FerryMonster Energy CupSupermini
Ken RoczenRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc/Open Class
Joey CrownRed Bull Straight Rhythm125cc Class
Justin BarciaParis SupercrossKing of Paris
Brian HsuParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
Ryan BreeceKing of StuttgartSX1
Paul HaberlandPrince of StuttgartSX2
Justin BogleBarcelona SupercrossSX1
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
Ryan SipesHawaiian SupercrossPro
Jalek SwollLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
Kailub RussellGNCCXC1
Ben KelleyGNCCXC2
Jesse AnsleyGNCCXC3
Tayla JonesGNCCWXC
Cole ThompsonRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
Colton FacciottiRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
Phil NicolettiRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
Luke RenzlandRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
Phil NicolettiRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)250
Arminas JasikonisDutch Masters of MXMX1
Henry JacobiDutch Masters of MXMX2
Tyler BowersADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
Dennis UllrichADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Todd WatersAustralian MX NationalsMX1
Wilson ToddAustralian MX NationalsMX2
Justin BraytonAustralian SupercrossSX1
Chris BloseAustralian SupercrossSX2
Jason AndersonFIM Oceania Supercross ChampionshipSX1
Justin BraytonAUS-X OpenSX1
Mitchell OldenburgAUS-X OpenSX2
Jason AndersonS-X OpenSX1
Josh OsbyS-X OpenSX2
Antonio CairoliItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Jorge PradoItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Tommy SearleBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Dylan WalshBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Cody CooperNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Wyatt ChaseNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Toby PriceDakar RallyBike
Colton HaakerSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
Colton HaakerEnduroCrossPro
USAISDETrophy
AustraliaISDEJunior
USAISDEWomen's
Josep GarciaISDEE1
Taylor RobertISDEE2
Daniel SandersISDEE3
Brandy RichardsISDEEW
Kailub RussellFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
Steward BaylorKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro
Taylor RobertWORCSPro MC
Graham JarvisErzberg RodeoBike
Manuel LettenbichlerWorld Enduro Super SeriesPro MC
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
Jarryd McneilX Games MinneapolisStep Up
Tyler BeremanX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
David RinaldoX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
Rob AdelbergX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
Corey CreedX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
Daniel MischlerX Games MinneapolisHarley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
Jarryd McneilX Games NorwayBest Whip
Jackson StrongX Games NorwayBest Trick
Corey CreedX Games NorwayQuarterPipe High Air
Corey CreedNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
Pat BowdenNitro World GamesBest Trick
Briar BaumanAmerican Flat TrackTwins
Dalton GauthierAmerican Flat TrackSingles

Main Image: AME Management

