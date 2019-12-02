Wake-Up Call

Australian Supercross Championship
Round 5 (of 5) - Marvel Stadium - Docklands, Australia
AUS-X Open Melbourne - SX1
Marvel Stadium - Docklands, Australia
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|1 - 2 - 3
|Honda
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|7 - 1 - 1
|Husqvarna
|3
|Josh Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|3 - 4 - 2
|Yamaha
|4
|Brett Metcalfe
|Australia
|4 - 6 - 4
|Honda
|5
|Chad Reed
|Kurri Kurri, Australia
|2 - 7 - 5
|Honda
|6
|Daniel Reardon
|Australia
|5 - 5 - 6
|Yamaha
|7
|Luke Clout
|Sydney, Australia
|10 - 3 - 7
|Yamaha
|8
|Richie Evans
|6 - 9 - 8
|Yamaha
|9
|Dylan Long
|Australia
|8 - 11 - 10
|Kawasaki
|10
|Gradie Featherstone
|United Kingdom
|15 - 17
|Yamaha
AUS-X Open Melbourne - SX2
Marvel Stadium - Docklands, Australia
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|1 - 5 - 1
|Honda
|2
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|2 - 1 - 4
|Honda
|3
|Jay Wilson
|Australia
|3 - 2 - 3
|Yamaha
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|Australia
|4 - 3 - 2
|Honda
|5
|Regan Duffy
|Australia
|9 - 6 - 6
|KTM
|6
|Josh Osby
|Valparaiso, IN
|5 - 4 - 12
|KTM
|7
|Connor Tierney
|6 - 7 - 10
|Yamaha
|8
|Rhys Budd
|10 - 10 - 5
|Honda
|9
|Bradley Taft
|Nixa, MO
|12 - 8 - 8
|Kawasaki
|10
|Geran Stapleton
|8 - 16 - 7
|Honda
Australian SX SX1 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|113
|2
|Luke Clout
|Sydney, Australia
|103
|3
|Daniel Reardon
|Australia
|95
|4
|Brett Metcalfe
|Australia
|90
|5
|Dylan Long
|Australia
|67
|6
|Richie Evans
|62
|7
|Joel Wightman
|55
|8
|Josh Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|53
|9
|Todd Waters
|Australia
|49
|10
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|47
Australian SX SX2 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|105
|2
|Josh Osby
|Valparaiso, IN
|102
|3
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|99
|4
|Jay Wilson
|Australia
|87
|5
|Aaron Tanti
|Australia
|85
|6
|Connor Tierney
|57
|7
|Regan Duffy
|Australia
|57
|8
|Bradley Taft
|Nixa, MO
|56
|9
|Dylan Wills
|51
|10
|Rhys Budd
|38
Justin Brayton won his fourth SX1 Australian Supercross Championship. Jason Anderson wins the 2019 FIM Oceania Supercross Championship (a two-round championship within the last two rounds of the Australian Supercross Championship, the S-X Open Auckland and the AUS-X Open).
FMF Indoor MX Championship
Round 1 and 2 - WNC AG Center - Fletcher, NC
Round 1
Precision Electrical 250 Pro
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Finishes
|Total Points
|1st
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|1-1
|25
|2nd
|Kyle Bitterman
|Honda
|1-2
|22
|3rd
|Jimmy Decotis
|Suzuki
|3-3
|20
|4th
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|3-4
|18
|5th
|Mathias Jorgensen
|Kawasaki
|4-5
|16
|6th
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|KTM
|2-6
|15
|7th
|Hayden Hefner
|KTM
|9-7
|14
|8th
|Caleb Carter
|KTM
|4-8
|13
|9th
|Luke Neese
|Yamaha
|7-9
|12
|10th
|Bobby Piazza
|Honda
|6-10
|11
Gripp Energy 450 Pro
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Finishes
|Total Points
|1st
|Jimmy Decotis
|Suzuki
|2-1
|25
|2nd
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|KTM
|1-2
|22
|3rd
|Justin Rodbell
|Yamaha
|3-3
|20
|4th
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|5-4
|18
|5th
|Kyle Bitterman
|Honda
|2-5
|16
|6th
|Caleb Carter
|KTM
|5-6
|15
|7th
|Mathias Jorgensen
|Kawasaki
|8-7
|14
|8th
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|4-8
|13
|9th
|Tyler Chavis
|Honda
|1-9
|12
|10th
|Luke Neese
|Yamaha
|4-10
|11
Round 2
Precision Electrical 250 Pro
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Finishes
|Total Points
|1st
|Kyle Bitterman
|Honda
|2-1
|25
|2nd
|Caleb Carter
|KTM
|4-2
|22
|3rd
|Jimmy Decotis
|Suzuki
|7-3
|20
|4th
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|KTM
|1-4
|18
|5th
|Hayden Hefner
|KTM
|3-5
|16
|6th
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|6-6
|15
|7th
|James Justice
|KTM
|1-7
|14
|8th
|Justin Rodbell
|Yamaha
|2-8
|13
|9th
|Zachry Butkiewicz
|KTM
|5-9
|12
|10th
|Carlos Short
|Yamaha
|4-10
|11
Gripp Energy 450 Pro
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Finishes
|Total Points
|1st
|Jimmy Decotis
|Suzuki
|1-1
|25
|2nd
|Kyle Bitterman
|Honda
|2-2
|22
|3rd
|Justin Rodbell
|Yamaha
|1-3
|20
|4th
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|2-4
|18
|5th
|Caleb Carter
|KTM
|4-5
|16
|6th
|Luke Neese
|Honda
|3-7
|15
|7th
|James Justice
|KTM
|3-8
|14
|8th
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|KTM
|7-9
|13
|9th
|Hayden Hefner
|KTM
|7-9
|12
|10th
|Austin Cozadd
|Yamaha
|8-10
|11
Precision Electrical 250 Pro Points Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Kyle Bitterman
|Honda
|47
|2nd
|Jimmy Decotis
|Suzuki
|40
|3rd
|Caleb Carter
|KTM
|35
|4th
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|33
|4th
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|KTM
|33
|6th
|Hayden Hefner
|KTM
|30
|7th
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|25
|8th
|James Justice
|KTM
|23
|9th
|Luke Neese
|Honda
|20
|9th
|Justin Rodbell
|Yamaha
|20
Gripp Energy 450 Pro Points Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Jimmy Decotis
|Suzuki
|47
|2nd
|Kyle Bitterman
|Honda
|40
|3rd
|Caleb Carter
|KTM
|35
|4th
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|33
|4th
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|KTM
|33
|6th
|Hayden Hefner
|KTM
|30
|7th
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|25
|8th
|James Justice
|KTM
|23
|9th
|Luke Neese
|Yamaha
|20
|9th
|Justin Rodbell
|Yamaha
|20
ADAC GERMAN SUPERCROSS
Chemnitz - Messe Chemnitz
King of Chemnitz (SX1)
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|Points Per Race
|Total Points
|1st
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha
|25-22
|47
|2nd
|Mike Alessi
|Honda
|18-25
|43
|3rd
|Charles Lefrancois
|Suzuki
|20-20
|40
|4th
|Borris Maillard
|Suzuki
|22-18
|40
|5th
|Justin Starling
|Suzuki
|15-15
|30
|6th
|Tyler Bowers
|Kawasaki
|13-16
|29
|7th
|Dominique Thury
|Husqvarna
|14-14
|28
|8th
|Julian Leabau
|Kawasaki
|9-13
|22
|9th
|Hugo Basaula
|Kawasaki
|12-10
|22
|10th
|Matt Goerke
|Kawasaki
|16-0
|16
Prince of Chemnitz (SX2)
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|Points Per Race
|Total Points
|1st
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha
|25-25
|50
|2nd
|Kevin Moranz
|Suzuki
|22-18
|40
|3rd
|Lance Kobusch
|Kawasaki
|16-22
|38
|4th
|Dylan Woodcock
|Kawasaki
|18-20
|38
|5th
|Dare DeMartile
|Honda
|20-14
|34
|6th
|Jimmy Clochet
|Kawasaki
|14-16
|30
|7th
|Gabriel Chetnicki
|Suzuki
|9-14
|22
|8th
|Carl Ostermann
|Husqvarna
|12-10
|22
|9th
|Jerome Bussink
|Husqvarna
|11-9
|20
|10th
|Clement Briatte
|Kawasaki
|15-0
|15
2019 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Chase Sexton
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Eli Tomac
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|Tim Gajser
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Jorge Prado
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|Courtney Duncan
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|Netherlands
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|Tim Gajser
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|Jett Lawrence
|Monster Energy Cup
|250 Futures
|Evan Ferry
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|Ken Roczen
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc/Open Class
|Joey Crown
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125cc Class
|Justin Barcia
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|Brian Hsu
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|Ryan Breece
|King of Stuttgart
|SX1
|Paul Haberland
|Prince of Stuttgart
|SX2
|Justin Bogle
|Barcelona Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|Ryan Sipes
|Hawaiian Supercross
|Pro
|Jalek Swoll
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|Kailub Russell
|GNCC
|XC1
|Ben Kelley
|GNCC
|XC2
|Jesse Ansley
|GNCC
|XC3
|Tayla Jones
|GNCC
|WXC
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|Colton Facciotti
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|Phil Nicoletti
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|Luke Renzland
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|Phil Nicoletti
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX1
|Henry Jacobi
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX2
|Tyler Bowers
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Dennis Ullrich
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Todd Waters
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|Wilson Todd
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|Justin Brayton
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|Chris Blose
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|Jason Anderson
|FIM Oceania Supercross Championship
|SX1
|Justin Brayton
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|Jason Anderson
|S-X Open
|SX1
|Josh Osby
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Tommy Searle
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Dylan Walsh
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Wyatt Chase
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Toby Price
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Colton Haaker
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|USA
|ISDE
|Trophy
|Australia
|ISDE
|Junior
|USA
|ISDE
|Women's
|Josep Garcia
|ISDE
|E1
|Taylor Robert
|ISDE
|E2
|Daniel Sanders
|ISDE
|E3
|Brandy Richards
|ISDE
|EW
|Kailub Russell
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Steward Baylor
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro
|Taylor Robert
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|Graham Jarvis
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|World Enduro Super Series
|Pro MC
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|Jarryd Mcneil
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|Tyler Bereman
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|David Rinaldo
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|Rob Adelberg
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|Corey Creed
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|Daniel Mischler
|X Games Minneapolis
|Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
|Jarryd Mcneil
|X Games Norway
|Best Whip
|Jackson Strong
|X Games Norway
|Best Trick
|Corey Creed
|X Games Norway
|QuarterPipe High Air
|Corey Creed
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|Pat Bowden
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|Briar Bauman
|American Flat Track
|Twins
|Dalton Gauthier
|American Flat Track
|Singles
Main Image: AME Management