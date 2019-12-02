Wake-Up Call

Justin Brayton won his fourth SX1 Australian Supercross Championship. Jason Anderson wins the 2019 FIM Oceania Supercross Championship (a two-round championship within the last two rounds of the Australian Supercross Championship, the S-X Open Auckland and the AUS-X Open).

FMF Indoor MX Championship

Round 1 and 2 - WNC AG Center - Fletcher, NC

Round 1

Precision Electrical 250 Pro

Gripp Energy 450 Pro

Round 2

Precision Electrical 250 Pro

Overall Finish Rider Machine Finishes Total Points 1st Kyle Bitterman Honda 2-1 25 2nd Caleb Carter KTM 4-2 22 3rd Jimmy Decotis Suzuki 7-3 20 4th Cody Vanbuskirk KTM 1-4 18 5th Hayden Hefner KTM 3-5 16 6th Robbie Horton Honda 6-6 15 7th James Justice KTM 1-7 14 8th Justin Rodbell Yamaha 2-8 13 9th Zachry Butkiewicz KTM 5-9 12 10th Carlos Short Yamaha 4-10 11

Gripp Energy 450 Pro

Overall Finish Rider Machine Finishes Total Points 1st Jimmy Decotis Suzuki 1-1 25 2nd Kyle Bitterman Honda 2-2 22 3rd Justin Rodbell Yamaha 1-3 20 4th Robbie Horton Honda 2-4 18 5th Caleb Carter KTM 4-5 16 6th Luke Neese Honda 3-7 15 7th James Justice KTM 3-8 14 8th Cody Vanbuskirk KTM 7-9 13 9th Hayden Hefner KTM 7-9 12 10th Austin Cozadd Yamaha 8-10 11

Precision Electrical 250 Pro Points Standings

Gripp Energy 450 Pro Points Standings

ADAC GERMAN SUPERCROSS

Chemnitz - Messe Chemnitz

King of Chemnitz (SX1)

Position Rider Machine Points Per Race Total Points 1st Ryan Breece Yamaha 25-22 47 2nd Mike Alessi Honda 18-25 43 3rd Charles Lefrancois Suzuki 20-20 40 4th Borris Maillard Suzuki 22-18 40 5th Justin Starling Suzuki 15-15 30 6th Tyler Bowers Kawasaki 13-16 29 7th Dominique Thury Husqvarna 14-14 28 8th Julian Leabau Kawasaki 9-13 22 9th Hugo Basaula Kawasaki 12-10 22 10th Matt Goerke Kawasaki 16-0 16

Prince of Chemnitz (SX2)

Position Rider Machine Points Per Race Total Points 1st Robbie Wageman Yamaha 25-25 50 2nd Kevin Moranz Suzuki 22-18 40 3rd Lance Kobusch Kawasaki 16-22 38 4th Dylan Woodcock Kawasaki 18-20 38 5th Dare DeMartile Honda 20-14 34 6th Jimmy Clochet Kawasaki 14-16 30 7th Gabriel Chetnicki Suzuki 9-14 22 8th Carl Ostermann Husqvarna 12-10 22 9th Jerome Bussink Husqvarna 11-9 20 10th Clement Briatte Kawasaki 15-0 15

