The conversation after this year's Monster Energy AUS-X Open drifted in a different direction. While the post-race press conference is supposed to allow race winners and champions to talk about their night and their season, nearly every rider on the stage—Chad Reed, Jason Anderson, Justin Brayton, Chris Blose, Dan Reardon, and Josh Hill—mentioned the perspective and enjoyment they've gained as they continued racing at an older age. For Reed, Brayton, and Blose, that includes defying the odds of conventional competitiveness; for Hill and Reardon, it included comebacks from retirement. Even Anderson, only 26, feels he's gained much maturity in the last year. There's only one exception to this concept: the 16-year-old Jett Lawrence, who added some hilarity to the conversation and also explained his background with Reed.
Jason Weigandt hosts the event, and you'll enjoy the perspective of some of the wise men of this business.
The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.
Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.
Main Image: AME Management
Racer X Illustrated Motocross Magazine
The January 2020 Issue
Inside the January issue of Racer X magazine: Red Bull Straight Rhythm looked like all fun and games, but the players were in it to win. Privateer Marshal Weltin tries to make some cash in the East Coast off-season motocross races, including the Racer X Maine Event. Our newest staffer got on his first-ever solo flight—straight to Vegas for an old-school weekend of racing and parties. Our minicycle buyer’s guide helps you pick exactly the right first bike for your youngster. All these features and much more in the January issue.