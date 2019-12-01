Results Archive
Australian SX
AUS-X Open Melbourne
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Josh Hill
SX2 Results
  1. Mitchell Oldenburg
  2. Chris Blose
  3. Jay Wilson
Exhaust Podcast: Deep Perspective Down Under

December 1, 2019 8:00am
by:

The conversation after this year's Monster Energy AUS-X Open drifted in a different direction. While the post-race press conference is supposed to allow race winners and champions to talk about their night and their season, nearly every rider on the stage—Chad Reed, Jason Anderson, Justin Brayton, Chris Blose, Dan Reardon, and Josh Hill—mentioned the perspective and enjoyment they've gained as they continued racing at an older age. For Reed, Brayton, and Blose, that includes defying the odds of conventional competitiveness; for Hill and Reardon, it included comebacks from retirement. Even Anderson, only 26, feels he's gained much maturity in the last year. There's only one exception to this concept: the 16-year-old Jett Lawrence, who added some hilarity to the conversation and also explained his background with Reed.

Jason Weigandt hosts the event, and you'll enjoy the perspective of some of the wise men of this business.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

Main Image: AME Management

