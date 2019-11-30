Watch Aus-X Open Supercross Live 3 am Eastern

The promoters of the Monster Energy Aus-X Open have provided a video link to watch tonight's race from Melbourne, Australia. The broadcast link is exclusive to U.S. and Canada viewers. There's a $5.99 charge to watch the show, broadcast straight from Marvel Stadium. The show should work on laptop/desktop computers, and Google and Android mobile devices.

Jason Anderson and Chad Reed will race the event alongside the Australian Supercross Championship regulars such as Justin Brayton, who sits one point behind Australia's own Luke Clout in his bid for a fourth-straight Australian Supercross title. In addition, Ricky Carmichael and Ben Townley will lead the charge for their teams in the ANZAC versus USA team race.